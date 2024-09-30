Every Question Left Unanswered By Jujutsu Kaisen's Ending

Jujutsu Kaisen has come to an end, and all eyes are on its final chapter. This week, creator Gege Akutami brought Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 to life, and it closes the book on Yuji's journey. Since day one, the supernatural series has kept close tabs on Yuji as our hero found himself thrust into a world he never imagined. As the series came to a close, Yuji's story was given a poignant conclusion, but don't get hasty. Jujutsu Kaisen left a number of unanswered questions in the wake of its ending.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, then you will know how the manga bid farewell to readers. Chapter 271 brought Yuji together with Nobara and Megumi on a mission like so many others. Living in a world where curses are public, Team Gojo makes their late teacher proud in chapter 271, and the finale plays out from there. From a Gojo flashback to Sukuna's reincarnation, the series sets up some big reveals, but it also fails to answer some burning questions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Left Lots of Questions Unanswered

Once Jujutsu Kaisen announced its ending, fans were quick to piece together a list of questions they felt needed answering. Some of those topics were covered by the manga's epilogue, of course. The loss of Choso was covered, and we were told about the Culling Game's fallout. However, plenty of things were not addressed, and we've singled out some of the worst offenses below:

Yuji Domain Expansion: In his fight with Sukuna, Yuji brought out a domain of his own, but we don't have a name for it. To be frank, we are not sure of its sure-hit effect though many assume it is cleave. Whether an actual domain or a simple domain, we don't know what technique Yuji has at his disposal these days.



Gojo and Geto Afterlife: During the Shinjuku Showdown arc, Gojo was killed, and the manga has doubled down on the death sticking. We were teased with a look at the afterlife or perhaps purgatory as Gojo reunited with Geto, Nanami, and others in an airport. The emotional scene suggested Gojo may return to life, but little discussion came from this aside. The afterlife might have been made vague on purpose, but even so, the questions left behind by Gojo and Geto's reunion in death are valid.



Kenjaku's Return: So Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 270 features Kenjaku, right? After we learn that Takaba is alive, a figure is shown with the sorcerer that looks just like Geto. From the hair to their physique, the body is all Geto, but their face is obscured. Jujutsu Kaisen fans have big questions about Kenjaku returning to Geto's body and we cannot blame them.



The Great Merger and Kenjaku: Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of villains, and Kenjaku is one of its most impressive bad guys. The sorcerer has been around for ages, and their plan to evolve mankind was nothing short of terrifying. From their ties to the U.S. government to the Great Merger, Kenjaku's deal was shortchanged in the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans still have questions about its fallout.



Sukuna's Heian Origin: If there is one thing Jujutsu Kaisen fans wanted from the manga, it was a Heian era arc. The period was called the Golden Age of Jujutsu, and it brought characters like Sukuna center stage. We were given teasers about the Heian era throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, but plenty of big questions remain about its main players.



Is There More to Come for Jujutsu Kaisen?

Clearly, Jujutsu Kaisen left some big questions hanging with its ending, and fans are not letting them go. The manga's epilogue crafted a solid ending for Yuji, but it failed to account for the story's scope as a whole. We got some wholesome moments with Team Gojo, and its circular ending certainly provoked conversation with fans. But when looking at Jujutsu Kaisen as a whole, the finale fails to live up.

Of course, this feeling has spread across the fandom, leaving many to wonder if Jujutsu Kaisen will continue. No official word has been given on such a sequel, and no spin-offs have been announced either. Akutami deserves rest now that Jujutsu Kaisen is done, but a door has been left open for the series' return. And if we are lucky, a sequel will walk through that door someday in the future.

