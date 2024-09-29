How the Jujutsu Kaisen Finale Sets Up a Sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally over. Believe it or not, Gege Akutami has brought his hit series to an end after six years. It seems like yesterday that the world was introduced to Yuji, but at last, his journey has closed. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 has lays out the final terms of the story, and netizens are already convinced it tees up a sequel. And if you Sukuna, well – anything is possible when it comes to the curse.

The whole thing came to light this week as Jujutsu Kaisen closed its final chapter. Shueisha ushered in chapter 271 as the manga's rapt readers waited in the wings. After checking out the chapter in full, Jujutsu Kaisen does leave the door open for more content, but the question remains whether the series even needs a sequel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Up a Compelling Sequel

As for the finale, it opens the door to a sequel thanks to Sukuna. We are shown a short aside with the King of Curses in the afterlife, and it is there Sukuna chats with Mahito. Reunited with Uraume, Sukuna reflects on his life as a curse, and he shocks everyone by admitting he could have lived life differently.

"Should there be a next time, perhaps it would be nice to walk a different path," Sukuna admitted before heading north towards the afterlife. And when he is accused of going soft, Sukuna simply says, "Obviously. I lost, after all."

Sukuna moves on to the afterlife, and with his final words, he teases his interest in taking a different path. Mahito says the place he meets Sukuna in is a place for souls to convene after death. The space may be a holding spot for souls who have the ability to reincarnate. If that is the case, then Sukuna's trip north put him on a trajectory to be reincarnated, so his run may not be over. But should the curse user come back, well – he might not be the villain we have come to know.

There is a definite track record for reincarnation in Jujutsu Kaisen. Most recently, we saw this truth come to light because of Sukuna. Yuji's father was the reincarnation of Sukuna's brother, and that bloodline was carried down to our hero. If Sukuna's twin brother could be reincarnated, fans feel confident the King of Curses can do the same. Sukuna may get his chance to live life differently, and if Gojo also went north in the afterlife, the two could reunite years down the line.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen Receive a Sequel?

A window of opportunity has been left for Jujutsu Kaisen to pursue a sequel, but that does not mean it will happen. Akutami is no doubt ready to vacation as he's worked hard for the last six years. As far as we know, no official word has been given about a Jujutsu Kaisen sequel, but the manga's final chapter has raised big questions. The door is open for more content, but as is, the story of Jujutsu Kaisen has closed.

Yuji's journey has come full circle, and that is the story we have been tracking since day one. The boy went through hell and back again to live up to his granddad's final request. Yuji used his strength to save others, and when he dies at last, he will have a proper death. Jujutsu Kaisen's finale narrowed its focus on the boy, and chapter 271 proved Yuji will be fine as he moves forward. When it comes to the sorcerer, a sequel is hardly needed, but there is more to Jujutsu Kaisen than Yuji. From its reincarnation teaser to jujutsu society's big shift, things are shaking up in the canon. And honestly, it would be nice to watch that future unfold with a Jujutsu Kaisen sequel.

What do you make of Jujutsu Kaisen's finale? Do you think the ending aligned with the fandom's expectations?