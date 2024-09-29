Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Gojo's Last Words to Yuji with Final Chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially come to an end with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the final chapter revealed the last ever words Satoru Gojo had said to Yuji Itadori. Gege Akutami's original manga series has officially wrapped up its run with Shueisha over six years since the series first began, and with the final chapter wrapped up a few more loose ends left over from everything that happened with the fight against Sukuna. It's been a string of intense arcs for Yuji and the other surviving sorcerers, so the final chapters have seen them heading out into their bright futures.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending the final few chapters of its run seeing Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki recover from everything that happened during the Shinjuku Showdown, and for the first time, the final chapter is allowing them to actually think about the future. Now that Sukuna has been defeated and the nature of the Curses they'll be dealing with from now on has changed as well, Yuji thinks back to Gojo's final words to him as he starts to piece together what kind of future could be ahead of them from that point on.

(Photo: Satoru Gojo and Yuji Itadori for Jujutsu Kaisen's final chapter - Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: What Are Gojo's Final Words?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 sees Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara tracking down a rather low level curse threat compared to what they have been facing. But upon defeating the user, Yuji looks at them and starts thinking back to his final conversation with Gojo. It's here that Gojo revealed that his dream for the future is one where he ultimately doesn't matter. If the worst were to happen to him, Gojo told Yuji that his dream for the future that Yuji and the other survivors carry on in their lives without him. He knows that everyone will continue to grow, and likely will surpass him anyway.

He wants them to forget him so that someone else can grow strong in completely different ways than him. He's counting on Yuji to carry on in the future without him, and Yuji continues that trend by reaching out a hand to the curse user they've just defeated. Gojo wants Jujutsu society to change in the future, and knows that the newest generation and all those that follow will be the ones to usher in that change. So although he has completely died for good, and won't ever be coming back despite what fans might have wanted, Gojo really didn't care about that.

What Do Gojo's Final Words Mean?

If there is anyone who knows about carrying on with your life after those around you die, it's Gojo. Gojo's six eyes have made him stand at the top of Jujutsu society for his entire life, and that's offered him a perspective that few others can match. He's seen how corrupt Jujutsu society had become thanks to those that led it, and it's why he's been pushing back against them from the very first time we seen him keep the likes of Yuta and Yuji from being executed due to their strict rules. It's also why that ahead of his final fight against Sukuna, he decides to wipe out all the higher ups anyway.

With the higher ups gone and the three families losing their power after Sukuna, there's a clean slate for the future of Jujutsu society. It's going to be up to Yuji and the others to make this happen as they lead those in the future, and with the ghosts of the past finally taken down, Gojo's final dream can truly become a reality soon enough.