Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Announces Manga’s Final Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen is hot these days, and if you ask fans, the series has never been this fiery before. Gege Akutami kicked off the thrilling supernatural story years ago, and now, the Shinjuku Showdown arc has everyone on their toes. At last, it feels like the endgame of Jujutsu Kaisen is near, and that is why the manga just announced its final arc.

The update comes from Akutami himself as a Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition opened in Japan this month. It is there fans were treated to a lengthy interview with the creator, and of course, Akutami let a slew of secrets spill. After being asked about the Culling Game arc, Akutami made fans double take with his new interview as he apparently confirmed the manga’s final arc will be the Shinjuku Showdown thread.

“I thought of [the Culling Game arc] as a crutch that moved us towards the Shinjuku Showdown arc (the final section). I had already decided a few things that were going to happen (such as character issues and the colony sections) but I kept each colony contained in its own unique volume. I thought about how to make them as exciting as possible as I continued. I remember having a discussion with my editor about how it’d be good for each volume to be like its own little album,” Akutami shared.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen fans went in to break apart the interview further. Several translators noted Akutami’s use of “章” which most often translates to a section of something. In the context of a manga, well – “章” often refers to an arc. If Akutami views the Shinjuku Showdown arc as the final one in Jujutsu Kaisen, well – you can see why the story is going all out. Our heroes only have so much time left to take down Sukuna, and the question of whether the King of Curses can be defeated is up in the air.

Want to catch up on all things Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat. You can read up on the manga’s synopsis below for all the details:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

