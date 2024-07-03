Jujutsu Kaisen Teams Up With Fanta for Special Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen has teamed up with Fanta on a special new promo and poster! Jujutsu Kaisen has been making the rounds in some pretty big ways over the Summer, and it seems like its wild collaborations are only going to get bigger from here on out. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 might have come to an end last year, but the franchise has been sprouting up in some whole new ways with several unexpected shout outs from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and more. And these new collaborations are only going to continue as the franchise gets bigger and bigger from here.

Jujutsu Kaisen announced this week that it’s going to be teaming up with McDonald’s on a whole new line of sauces, but it’s not the only team up with a huge food and beverage company. With a recent live-action promo in Japan, Jujutsu Kaisen ended up showcasing a parody of the classic “Fanta School” commercials in Japan. And to celebrate that promo, Jujutsu Kaisen has given Fanta more love with a fully illustrated poster featuring Suguru Geto and Fumihiko Takaba. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Jujutsu Kaisen

If you wanted to seek out the newest chapters of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen’s original manga release is currently available with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. To celebrate the newest volume of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen released a live-action promo featuring a new take on Gojo and Takaba that’s reminiscent of those classic Fanta School promos.

As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. If you wanted to catch up with it all in the meantime, you can find the first two seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such:

“Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”