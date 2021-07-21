Jujutsu Kaisen: When is Chapter 153 Coming Out?

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed it will be ending its hiatus soon, and that means the next chapter of series creator's Gege Akutami's original manga will finally be releasing after a long wait. The series first announced that it was going to go on hiatus in early June, with the actual hiatus kicking in following the release of Chapter 152 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on June 14th. Shueisha's editorial department had given a window of about a month for Akutami's hiatus, but had also teased that this was not set in stone as they were focused on Akutami's health.

But thankfully Shueisha has confirmed that the hiatus for the series will soon be coming to an end next month. Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning from its hiatus on August 1st, and this will kick off with the release of Chapter 153 of the series. With the rest of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine releases also going on break for the next week, we'll get a full slate of new chapters this August. And with Jujutsu Kaisen, we'll be getting right back into the thick of it.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The manga is still in the midst of getting ready for Kenjaku's Culling Game, and before it embarks on this new deadly tournament arc we have seen the characters getting ready before they're locked within a certain area. We have only seen the preparations Maki Zenin has made thus far, and with it have seen the full extermination of the Zenin Clan as a result. There's still tons of new status quo shake ups being made, new characters being introduced, and new updates we still need to get.

The first promo for Chapter 153 of the series teases we'll see Yuji Itadori's part of the preparation next, but he'll soon come across some unexpected troubles seemingly just like Maki did. There's quite a lot that fans need to refresh themselves on before the series returns from hiatus, but now with a definite date on its return, there's now a time frame for which you need to get yourself back up and running before its big re-debut.

What do you think? Are you ready for Jujutsu Kaisen's return from hiatus? What are you hoping to see in the manga's return chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!