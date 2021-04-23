Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Hakari's Debut With Newest Chapter

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing Kinji Hakari's debut in the series with the newest chapter! Gege Akutami's original manga series has been spending the last few chapters setting the stage for the upcoming Culling Game arc, and this preliminary stage before the official tournament begins has seen Yuji Itadori and the others make some major discoveries about Kenjaku and his true goals for the violent game. Along with these big reveals and some major introductions to the series such as the official reveal of Master Tengen, the series is getting ready to expand on these reveals with another long awaited debut.

Kinji Hakari, who was previously touted by Satoru Gojo as one of the fighters that could shake things up for the Jujutsu Sorceror world alongside Yuta Okkotsu, will be making his official debut in the manga soon as one of the plans before the Culling Game will see Megumi Fushigoro and Yuji heading to the now suspended Hakari and recruiting him for the fight ahead in this new arc.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Series creator Gege Akutami teased in a previous interview for the series that he had not officially introduced Hakari to the events of the series because his cursed technique "might not align with things and cause some outrage." While he did not elaborate further on what this could mean, it seems the Culling Game will provide the best opportunity to do so especially now that Yuji's roster of allies is wearing thin.

Chapter 146 of the series sees Yuji and the others continue laying out their approach for Kenjaku's Culling Game, and Yuji and Megumi are next tasked with recruiting this fighter. Yuta explains that Hakari is a suspended third year Jujutsu Tech student, and that he's "moody." Yuta says that when Yukari gets worked up he becomes stronger than even he is, but Maki quickly debunks this as untrue.

So it seems Hikari will be a major wild card in the Culling Game arc as his "moody" personality and "outage" causing technique will likely shake up the series in some unexpected ways. This is all before factoring in all of the new characters popping up as part of the game as well. But what do you think?

Are you excited for Kinji Hakari's debut in the series? What kind of character are you hoping to see with this full introduction?