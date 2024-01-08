Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Up Another Sorceror's Downfall Against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown with the latest chapters of the series, and Sukuna has seemingly taken out another big sorcerer as the fight heats up! After Satoru Gojo was surprisingly defeated by Sukuna, Yuji Itadori and the surviving sorcerers were left trying to come up with some kind of plan to take down their strongest Curse opponent yet. One of those plans had Hiromi Higuruma at the center of it all, and it was quite an uneasy plan as Higuruma was not the most experienced sorcerer they had at their disposal. But it was a move out of desperation.

Jujutsu Kaisen has seen Yuji and the others jump into the fray against Sukuna following Gojo and Kashimo's defeats, and Higuruma's plan against Sukuna was to lock him in a Domain Expansion and use the Executioner's Sword from Judgeman's judgment to somehow kill Sukuna and save Megumi Fushiguro inside. But as that plan fell apart, the newest chapter sees Higuruma struggled to stand against Sukuna in a real fight. And as the latest chapter ends, it's all but looking like Higuruma has been killed as well.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Higuruma Death?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247 sees Sukuna facing off against Higuruma as the inexperienced sorcerer has gotten his attention. It was clear that Higuruma had the same level of talent for sorcery as Gojo himself, and Sukuna even remarks that Higuruma's use of Cursed Techniques is on the same level of his own. Higuruma tries his best to keep up with Sukuna, and even figures out how to quickly use the Reverse Curse technique to heal some damage. But Sukuna is just too fast.

As Sukuna deals a final blow to Higuruma, Higuruma has a flashback noting that there are some Curses that even have a chance of getting stronger after death. It's why he's been facing his death head on and passes on the torch to Yuji as he takes a fatal blow as the chapter comes to an end. It's teased that Yuji was able to grab a fragment of the Executioner's Sword from Higuruma during all of this as well, but it's not clear if the sorcerer survived that final attack just yet.

