Jujutsu Kaisen Isn’t Done Yet: What to Know for the Manga’s Return

Jujutsu Kaisen has announced that the manga will be returning in a special new way, and it’s going to provide a special epilogue set after the events of the manga’s original final chapter. Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended its run with Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Fall, and the manga’s going all out for its final hurrah on shelves later this week. Hitting shelves in Japan with a double release of the manga’s final two volumes, Jujutsu Kaisen has some big plans in place for the grand finale. And it’s going to be hitting very soon with some brand new material.

As part of Jujutsu Kaisen’s announcements for the Jump Festa 2025 event, Jujutsu Kaisen has announced for some special plans with the releases of Volume 29 and 30 of the manga. Hitting shelves overseas beginning on December 25th, it was announced that Volume 30 of the series will actually be including some brand new pages not seen in the original release. These new pages will actually be a new epilogue story following a few characters after the original ending.

What’s New for Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Epilogue?

Along with other original art and sketches from original Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 30 will contain an extra 16 pages. These will be telling a brand new epilogue story after the final chapter that will be focusing on Nobara Kugisaki, Uraume, Panda and Yuko Ozawa. This certainly does seem like a random group to focus the new pages on after the original ending, but it does make a bit of sense as these characters also don’t really have a conclusive ending in the original series. In fact, that was kind of the issue with the original ending overall.

Unlike the rollout for My Hero Academia fans got to see this year, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s own ending was nowhere near as clean. The final chapters of the manga seemed to leave more questions than answers on the table when it all came to an end, and some of the later developments seemed to be brushed to the side in favor of what also seemed like a rushed through conclusion. But this epilogue has the chance to potentially turn all of this around as fans get one more look at how Gege Akutami wants to put a bow on everything.

How Will Jujutsu Kaisen Return?

This new epilogue doesn’t have much detail about what to expect to from its new pages, but Nobara Kugisaki, Uraume, Panda and Yuko Ozawa are an interesting group to highlight. There’s one major chapter just before the events of the Shibuya Incident arc that could be a hint at how this epilogue will play out. This chapter saw Nobara meeting up with Yuko, and finds out that Yuko had a crush on Yuji when the two of them were in school together. But given this is a series that doesn’t really focus on all of that, fans didn’t really get a conclusion on this matter.

This could be another visit between the two of them, this time after everything has happened. It could be opening up the door for Yuji to have a much different kind of ending than fans might have ever expected after seeing how the main series ended. If not, it’s at least calling attention to the fact that Yuji should have something else to fight for now outside of just being a general guardian for the Jujutsu world when everything is said and done. Yuji’s earned it after everything he’s been through.