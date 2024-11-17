Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuji and Sukuna With Its Final Manga Covers

Jujutsu Kaisen officially came to an end earlier this Fall, and the cover art for the final two volumes of the series ever are putting Yuji and Sukuna front and center one last time. Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen shockingly came to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Fall, and fans are still reeling from everything that happened in the final battle against Sukuna. After a countdown revealed there were only five chapters left in the series to go, Yuji was able to bring the long fight against Sukuna to an end after many deaths and significant losses over the course of the Shinjuku Showdown arc.

Now that Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga run is complete, the final two volumes of the series will be hitting shelves across Japan beginning on December 25th this year. Volumes 29 and 30 collect the final few chapters of the series, and are highlighting the main duo at the center of it all. Volume 29 gives Sukuna the spotlight as he was the primary focus of everything that happened towards the end of the Shinjuku Showdown, and Volume 30 puts the spotlight back on Yuji to help bring the series full circle after all these years. Check out the cover art for Jujutsu Kaisen Volumes 29 and 30 below as released by Shueisha.

Does Jujutsu Kaisen Have a Good Ending?

Jujutsu Kaisen wrapped up its run earlier this Fall, and it left fans feeling like something was missing as it all came to an end. While the final fight against Sukuna was a rather lengthy one spanning across an entire arc of its own, it just had fans feeling like there was still more story to explore before the final came to an end. There were lots of characters who lost their lives along the way, and many more were introduced in the interim to fill the gaps left by those losses.

It meant that by the time the series came to an end, it felt like there were lots of loose threads left over that series creator Gege Akutami didn’t seem like he wanted to explore in any real depth. There was a tease of something bigger potentially on the horizon, but it was soon folded into Sukuna’s threat. So while Sukuna seemed like the final villain from the very beginning, it just seemed odd that he actually became the final villain without any real detours from it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Still Isn’t Over Yet

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga might have come to an end, but it’s still far from the end of the franchise overall. The anime is now in the works for a return with the highly anticipated third season, but it has yet to be announced when these new episodes will hit. What has been confirmed for the third season, however, is that they will be adapting the Culling Game arc from the original manga. This kicks off yet another series of fights with all sorts of new faces.

The final few arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen are just long strings of fights that ebb and flow as the series eventually comes to an end, and that means that the anime is going to be firing off on all cylinders before it eventually ends as well. But with the anime’s future locked in, fans of the manga can reread their favorite moments with either Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library to get a refresher on how everything ended for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s characters.