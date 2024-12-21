Jujutsu Kaisen to Return With Brand-New Epilogue

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended in September, but the franchise still has exciting surprises in store for fans. The anime will soon release a compilation movie of Gojo’s Past Arc, also known as Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc in the anime. The film will compile the first five episodes of Season 2. The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen also shared its first teaser key visual. However, the release window and trailer will be revealed at a later date. Additionally, the manga’s final two volumes, 29 and 30, will be released simultaneously on December 25th, 2025. The volumes will cover the manga from Chapters 255 to 271.

However, Gege Akutami will include a 16-page epilogue in Volume 30 revolving around Nobara Kugisaki, Panda, Yuko Ozawa, and Uraume. While the announcement of the epilogue was already made on the official X account of Jujutsu Kaisen, the information about the characters was revealed during Jump Festa 2025. Nobara was moved from the limelight after suffering a fatal blow from Mahito and only returned in the story during the final stretch of the fight against Sukuna. Additionally, the story hasn’t been able to focus much on Panda, Yuko, and Uraume as they are minor characters.

What Happens in the Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Finale?

The battle against the King of Curses takes an unexpected turn after the appearance of new allies. As the sorcerers keep falling during the battle one after another, Miguel and Larue join the fight at the behest of Gojo. However, despite fighting countless opponents at once, Sukuna still stands strong. He’s confident enough to kill every sorcerer who challenges him. Despite his arrogance, Yuji has a few tricks up his sleeve that will ensure Megumi’s safety.

As the fight between Yuji and Sukuna continues, he reunites with one of his dear friends. The manga ends in Chapter 271, concluding the greatest fight in Jujutsu history. The battle against the King of Curses was long and hard, and sorcerers will now have to reset the rotten Jujutsu society. It’s up to the younger generation to fulfill Gojo’s dream of fixing this broken world.

H/T: Official X account of Jujutsu Kaisen PR