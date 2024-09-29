Jujutsu Kaisen Ending Explained: What You Missed in Chapter 271

It is finally here. After six years, Jujutsu Kaisen has come to an end. Today, the world watched as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 went live, and the finale turned its eye to Yuji Itadori. With jujutsu society in an upheaval, the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen gives us a peek at the future while bidding its past farewell. And in true fashion, the manga loads its last chapter with tons of subtle goodies.

As you can see now, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 is live and available on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app. The series finale comes in at under 25 pages, and it begins with a familiar scene. After the war with Sukuna, Yuji and his team are back together, so chapter 271 begins with the gang completing a mission.

How Does Jujutsu Kaisen End?

After being called into the city, Yuji is brought face-to-face with the fallout of the Culling Game. The city is filled with residual curse energy, and that power is wreaking havoc amongst the population. A simple couple finds themselves targeted by curse energy at home, and it doesn't take Megumi long to figure out that a wayward sorcerer is behind the ordeal. He and Yuji team with Nobara to lock down the rogue, and the Jujutsu Kaisen reunion feels oh-so good.

As the chapter continues, Yuji unpacks his final chat with Gojo that took place before the Shinjuku Showdown arc. It was there the Six Eyes inheritor imparted his will to Yuji, and the boy carries that torch in chapter 271. By stepping into Gojo's last request, Yuji has set himself up as a new mentor for jujutsu society, so you know Gojo would be proud of his pupil.

Before the final chapter closes, Jujutsu Kaisen takes time to enter the afterlife, and it is there we reunite with Sukuna. The King of Curses reunites with Uraume and Mahito there, but things do not go as you might expect. Turning his back on Mahito, Sukuna chooses to go north much like Gojo did in the afterlife with his friends. Jujutsu Kaisen explains that going north after death allows a soul to reincarnate. Sukuna admits he is ready to settle down after being beaten, and we know Gojo felt much the same. So years down the line, perhaps these two souls will make their way back to life.

And as for the final spread? Jujutsu Kaisen goes hard with a look at its reunited students. Yuta's crew is back together, and the same goes for Hakari plus Yuji. As for the final page, we learn the fate of Sukuna's final finger, the one that Yuji created from his own hand. The relic is unsealed as it no longer houses Sukuna's soul, and it returns to Yuji's old high school. The finger is meant to act as a deterrent for other low-level curses. So in a strange way, this final page brings Jujutsu Kaisen full circle.

Is the Ending of Jujutsu Kaisen Any Good?

The finale chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen may be short, but it packs a lot into its pages. Several big questions were answered as we learned Gojo Satoru is very much dead. Jujutsu society is recouping from it war against Sukuna, and after years of being in the shadow, the public has learned about the threat of curses. The road Yuji will travel with his friends moving forward will be rough, but he seems optimistic about everything that is to come.

And as for whether Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 271 is good, well – that is for you to decide. Everyone is a little different when it comes to their love of the series. Some gravitated to Jujutsu Kaisen because of Gojo's arc while others joined in for the art. The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen is not for everyone, but from a macro level, it brings Yuji's harrowing adventure to a solid close. And as the days stretch into weeks and months, the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen is going to spark all kinds of heated debate.

What do you think about the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen?