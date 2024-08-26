Jujutsu Kaisen: Nobara’s Return Makes a Perfect Nod to Yuji’s Own Revival

Jujutsu Kaisen knows what the fans want, and when we are lucky, the manga gives it to us straight. We are about a month out from the manga closing, so creator Gege Akutami is ramping up the series. The Shinjuku Showdown arc has a bit to do before it can end, and this week, Jujutsu Kaisen made a big move with Nobara. After years of questioning, we know what happened to the sorcerer, and her return to the manga heralded a top-tier throwback to Yuji’s own revival.

The whole thing went live as Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 was released. It was there fans watched as Yuji kept up his fight with Sukuna, and the battle was nothing short of intense. Not only did the update reveal that Sukuna’s final finger has been found, but in order to hit the curse where it hurts, Nobara is alive with her Resonance technique in full swing.

nobara coming back and using yujis words is making me emotional



THIS IS FAMILY 😭😭😭 #jjk267 pic.twitter.com/gcL0iQsOFC — M ☆ (@duskgumi) August 22, 2024

It has been years since we last saw Nobara alive, and for many fans, they were certain the heroine was dead. However, that is not true. Nobara has been hiding out in a coma until a call came for her to fight. So when Nobara returned to the manga after making us all think she was dead, well – she quoted Yuji from his own resurrection.

Before Tokyo Jujutsu High took on Kyoto way back when, it was made clear that Yuji was alive, and he revealed as much by popping out of a box. Yuji came out yelling “Oppapi” to surprise his friends much to their chagrin. So of course, Nobara does the same. When we see the girl for the first time, she tells Yuji: “How’s that for oppapi, you idiot!”

Clearly, Nobara is alive as many hoped, and her first actions back were to slay. From mocking Yuji to taking a swing at Sukuna’s finger, Nobara has proven once more why she is the queen of Jujutsu Kaisen.

If you want to revisit Jujutsu Kaisen ahead of its finale, you can check out the series with ease. The hit manga is available on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen reference?