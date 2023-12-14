Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Bids Farwell to Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 unfortunately had a pretty heartbreaking ending for Nobara Kugisaki as one of the big turning points of the Shibuya Incident arc's climax, and one equally as heartbreaking cosplay is helping to say goodbye to the fan favorite. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been one massive loss after another as Yuji Itadori has been watching his friends die in increasingly tragic ways, and it's all helped to break his spirit even further as each of the curses only seem to be getting stronger as a result. But the latest death just might be one of the saddest yet.

Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't had much of Nobara in the center of the action with the second season so far (and much of the first season, to be completely honest), and the one time she got into the fight was her last. While there's still a very slim chance that she did not lose her life at Mahito's hands, the newest episodes of the anime left her on a cliffhanger that would be very hard to come back from. Artist sailorkayla on TikTok is helping fans to say goodbye by sharing a heartbreaking look back at Nobara before it was all over. Check it out:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

As Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 continues through the final episodes of the Shibuya Incident arc will its last slate of episodes for the year, it's the best time to catch up with all of the depressing updates before it comes to an end. If you wanted to do so, you can find all of the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime episodes so far (along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie) now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen teases the Shibuya Incident arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

