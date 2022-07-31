Jujutsu Kaisen Hits New Sales Milestone Ahead of Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen has a ways to go before season two is ready to drop, but in the meantime, the manga is keeping fans busy. After all, the series is working through one of its most intense arcs yet, and Maki's return just recently piqued the interest of readers across the globe. So really, it isn't a surprise to hear Jujutsu Kaisen has hit a new sales milestone ahead of its anime's return.

The update comes from Shueisha itself as the publisher confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen's new circulation total. As it turns out, there are now 70 million copies of the manga sold. This puts the manga's sales just under Rurouni Kenshin and Fairy Tail as the pair are at 72 million copies while Kinnikuman sits at 77 million copies sold.

This new push has taken Jujutsu Kaisen to heights fans never saw coming. After all, the Shueisha series has officially outsold My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, and even Boys Over Flowers. The series were all tied in sales earlier this year at Jujutsu Kaisen last informed fans it had sold 65 million copies, but the supernatural series continues to sell like hot cakes. And given its anime's popularity, you can see why readers are buying up Gege Akutami's manga as fast as possible.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Announces Its First Home Release | Jujutsu Kaisen Team Explains How Demon Slayer Guided the Anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Screenwriter Explains the Biggest Challenge Behind Season One

For those who aren't caught up with the manga, you can read Jujutsu Kaisen through Viz Media's Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. Its anime is also available online thanks to streaming services such as Crunchyroll. Season one is out in full, but no word has been given on when season two will make its landing.

What do you think of this latest sales push? Have you checked out the Jujutsu Kaisen manga yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.