Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Sukuna’s Fate With Climatic New Chapter

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its end. It has been years since creator Gege Akutami put the supernatural manga to page, and now, there are just a few chapters left before its finale. At the end of September, Jujutsu Kaisen will close and bring Yuji Itadori’s journey to its inevitable end. And this week, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 has settled one of its biggest remaining threads: What is Sukuna’s fate in the end?

Be warned! There are major spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268. Read on with caution.

This week, Jujutsu Kaisen made its return with a big chapter, and it finally shows Sukuna’s fate. The King of Curses has been a menace since day one, and for months now, the Shinjuku Showdown arc has proved just how strong the villain is. From Gojo to Okkotsu, Sukuna has defeated tons of sorcerers, but he is unable to fend off his latest battle.

After being double teamed by Yuji and Nobara, the final blow against Sukuna came this week through Megumi. The boy was able to wrestle his soul back from the abyssal bath Sukuna put it in, and with help from a Black Flash, the curse was ripped from Megumi’s flesh. What was left was a gnarly piled of cursed flesh that Yuji could approach. The boy offered to host Sukuna once more as a vessel, but as expected, the King of Curses turned down the offer. He wanted to die as malevolently as he lived, so Sukuna simply crumbled to ash as the Shinjuku Showdown arc closed.

So there you have it. Sukuna is dead. The King of Curses lost his battle in Shinjuku against Yuji. Most of jujutsu society came together to beat Sukuna down to a point where he could be defeated. So really, it is hardly a surprise that Sukuna bit it in the end.

The Final Chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen

By the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268, the manga treads into new territory as its epilogue begins. Yuji’s story is wrapping up after nearly a decade, and he has just a few chapters left. On September 30 in Japan, Akutami will release the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen. So if you need to catch up with the manga before then, you can find it on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

