Jujutsu Kaisen Takes Over Universal Studio Japan With the Best Merch Ever

Jujutsu Kaisen has been making quite a few headlines recently thanks to the supernatural shonen series laying the groundwork for its grand finale. Aiming to release its final chapter this fall, Yuji Itadori is having quite a difficult time in the final fight that will end Jujutsu Tech’s story. While there has been no rumors of Jujutsu Kaisen receiving its own live-action adaptation like fellow shonen series One Piece and Dragon Ball, Yuji and company have made their way to the real world thanks to Universal Studios Japan. In a recent fan video, the wide array of merchandise from the anime property are front and center.

Universal Studios in North America might focus on the likes of Harry Potter, The Simpsons, The Transformers, and many other fictional characters, the Universal Studios in Japan will routinely create attractions for the anime world. In its history, Universal Studios Japan has had rides and events focusing on Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Hunter x Hunter, Attack on Titan, and almost too many other franchises to count. The collaboration between Jujutsu Kaisen and Universal Studios first started in 2022 and has continued to offer park-goers some amazing merchandise that focus on the cursed characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen is Universal

One of the most notable pieces of Jujutsu Kaisen merch is the Satoru Gojo “Popcorn Bucket”. Featuring a recreation of the beloved anime character, the merch is quite popular considering just how big Gojo has become in both the shonen’s manga and anime. Unfortunately for Jujutsu Kaisen fans, things have been tough for Satoru when it comes to both the anime’s second season and the final arc that has been playing out in the manga’s pages.

While Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga ending will arrive this year, the same can’t be said of the anime’s third season. Following the terrifying and depressing events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, the anime world is a far more bleak place for Yuji Itadori and his allies who were able to survive season two. Studio MAPPA has already confirmed that it is set to return to Jujutsu Tech but anime fans might be waiting years to see the anime adaptation return to the small screen.

Want to see how the story of Jujutsu Tech comes to a close?