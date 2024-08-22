Jujutsu Kaisen Creator May Have Already Spoiled Which Team Gojo Members Will Live

Jujutsu Kaisen is marching towards its end. If you did not hear, the hit manga is coming to a close next month, and all eyes are on Gege Akutami’s manga in the run up. With five chapters left to go, netizens are eager to see who will live and who will die as Jujutsu Kaisen wraps. And thanks to Akutami, well – we have an idea of how Team Gojo will end up when all is said and done.

The whole thing dates back to a previous interview Akutami did several years ago. When asked by fan how he imagined Jujutsu Kaisen ending, the creator was pretty blunt. He pointed out the four members of Team Gojo, and it was there Akutami admitted he sees two outcomes: one of them lives and the other three die or three of them live and one of them dies.

As you can imagine, that interview snippet was buried over time, but now it has come back to haunt the fandom. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is running towards its finale, and fans are thinking they have cracked the ending. After all, we know that Yuji Itadori is alive, and his latest moves have set up comebacks for Fushiguro and Nobara.

After all, the most recent chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen saw Yuji level with Fushiguro in the latter’s soul. Against all odds, he managed to awaken the boy within Sukuna even after the King of Curses tried to bury Fushiguro. If this comeback plays out as expected, the boy will return to his body, so Yuji will have a friend on hand. And in order to split Sukuna’s control on Fushiguro, it would be nice if Nobara returned.

It has been five years since Jujutsu Kaisen saw Nobara in action, but never forget! The series never confirmed her death after Nobara took on Mahito. If the girl is alive and joins the Shinjuku fight against Sukuna, her Soul Resonance technique would be a surefire way to bring Fushiguro back to power. This theory is the prevalent one amongst fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, and if all goes well, then Team Gojo will have reunited three of its members.

But of course, that means there is one death to reckon with. Gojo Satoru might be a mascot for Jujutsu Kaisen, but these days, it does not look likely that he will return to life. From his fight with Sukuna to his body’s return under Yuta, Gojo has gone through hell as of late. There is no doubt Gojo would fight to live, but if Akutami is set on a 3:1 ratio, it wouldn’t surprise fans if Gojo moved into the afterlife so that his students could live. So for now, we will have to see just how Jujutsu Kaisen shakes out with its final chapter.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! You can read up on the hit manga below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen theory? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!