Why You Must Watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Jujutsu Kaisen’s debut anime film has now made its way to theaters in North America, and if you want to keep up with the story for the franchise you’ll need to check it out! The first feature film for the franchise takes the original four-chapter limited series Gege Akutami had crafted before Shueisha later picked it up for a full series not long after. This limited series was then developed into the Jujutsu Kaisen manga we now enjoy today, and this limited series in turn was officially made a prequel that took place a year before Yuji Itadori enrolls in Jujutsu High School.

So to further emphasize the main point here, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 offers not only the full introduction to Yuta Okkotsu (who ends up becoming one of the series’ most important players) but also clears up some major mysteries about what happens in the TV anime’s first season. Not to mention that there will be even bigger questions and stories coming in the second season that are fleshed out here too. It’s part of a notable trend where each of these big Shonen features will take place within the actual canon of the main release.

Just as like seen with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (which had adapted an arc following up from the events of the TV anime’s first season), Jujutsu Kaisen 0 brings an important part of the original story to life. Because it’s a prequel it serves as a great introduction to the anime (should you decide to watch the movie first) as it explains in further detail some of the elements glossed over in the main series such as how hands on the higher ups of Jujutsu society really are. Not only that, but it adds that new layer for those who had questions about these things during the anime.

It’s hard to guess at this point whether the movie will be edited into a made for TV version when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres next year, but it’s a very crucial part of the series’ canon that’s still paying off with even the newest chapters of the manga. That means if you are even a little interested in the first season and want to see what could be coming next, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a must-watch. You could technically check out the manga too, but the movie adds in some fun extras that you might want to see.

