Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Crushes U.S. Box Office with Impressive Opening Haul

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has made its big debut in the United States, and it has gone better than fans could have expected. After premiering in Japan last year, the supernatural flick earned rave reviews from critics overseas, and now fans stateside have gotten the chance to check out the film for themselves. And according to the box office reports, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 dominated with an impressive opening.

The film’s total opening was just shared by Exhibitor Relations Co. over on Twitter to the delight of fans. The page confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 brought in $17.6 million USD during its opening weekend across 2,336 locations. This means each theater earned over $7,576 on average with the flick, so you can bet Crunchyroll and Funimation are happy with that result.

This total might surprise fans, but analysts did expect big things from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 after its previews turned over tons of tickets. Deadline wrote on Saturday, March 20th that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 could earn up to $19 million its first weekend. This was shared after the box office raked in nearly $6 million alone through Friday evening. This final total makes Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the box office’s second-highest-grossing domestically as The Batman topped the list once more.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, this film’s success is just one of several claimed by anime in recent years. In 2020, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took theaters by storm when its big movie dropped. Over in Japan, not even the pandemic could stop the film from becoming its region’s highest-grossing movie to date. Now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train is the highest-grossing anime movie globally to date, and it debuted stateside with $21.2 million USD last spring. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is carrying on that legacy, and there is even more anime goodness to come as 2022 rolls on.

What do you think of this film’s box office update? Did you get the chance to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 this weekend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.