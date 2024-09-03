Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Yuta Okkotsu's Revival

Jujutsu Kaisen is less than a month out from ending. On September 30, Shonen Jump will bring the hit manga to a close, and all eyes are focused on Gege Akutami in the lead up. The series creator has already pulled some wild reveals ahead of the finale, and this week, Jujutsu Kaisen took things a step further by teasing the return of Yuta Okkotsu.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268. Read on with caution.

The whole situation came to light this week as Jujutsu Kaisen posted a new chapter that kicked off an epilogue of sorts. Sukuna has been dealt with, and Megumi has reunited with his friends back at school. From Nobara to Panda, the gang is back, but there are some faces missing. Gojo Satoru is still presumed KIA, and Yuta was on that list before Yuji shared an update with Megumi.

"It's about Okkotsu. We have to save him," the boy shared. As the chapter came to a close, fans watched as Yuji joined his classmates as well as some teachers and students from Kyoto walking around campus. We then hear a voice calling out that tells Yuta he's a jerk, leaving Megumi to ask if they have to save the boy from 'them'?

Of course, the cliffhanger ends there, so Jujutsu Kaisen fans are desperate to know who Megumi is talking about. It seems Yuta needs rescuing, so fans are uncertain if the boy has already been brought back to life. If you will recall, Megumi's body was bisected by Sukuna in battle, forcing him to use Kenjaku's borrowed Cursed Technique to enter Gojo's corpse. The last we saw, Megumi was about to be forced out of Gojo's body, so fans presumed the boy died in Shinjuku. However, our heroes are now trying to save the boy... but the question is from what.

Can Yuta Okkotsu Be Brought Back to Life?

It could be that Yuta has returned to his original body, leaving Rika free to scold her partner freely. It could be Shoko giving him hell behind the scenes given the number he did on Gojo's corpse. For now, we will have to wait and see how Jujutsu Kaisen plays out this cliffhanger. But as it stands, it seems Akutami is eager to bring Yuta back to life.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat! You can read up on the story's official synopsis below before checking the manga out on the Shonen Jump app:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen cliffhanger?