Jujutsu Kaisen End Date Sparks New Theories for Gojo’s Revival

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are a lively bunch, and arguably, there are few fandoms that match the community when it comes to theories. Since day one, creator Gege Akutami has given readers tons of material to speculate about, and now fans are pushing into overdrive. Next month, Jujutsu Kaisen will come to a close with its final chapter, and the end date alone is sparking theories about the return of Gojo Satoru.

For some context, the team at Shueisha has confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen will end on September 30 in Japan, so stateside readers will get access to the finale on September 29. The manga has just five chapters to go before it is done, so clearly, fans are geeking out. There are lots of loose threads to wrap before Jujutsu Kaisen ends, and some fans are convinced the finale has signaled Gojo’s return with its date alone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen is set to end next month, and it coincides with a rather big anniversary. What might it be? Well, that would be Gojo’s death.

At the end of September 2023, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom was taken aback when chapter 236 dropped and revealed Gojo’s death. The strongest sorcerer alive was killed by Sukuna as the pair fought in Shibuya, leaving Gojo’s comrades to enact all sorts of backup plans. Since the chapter went live, Gojo has yet to make a peep even though his corpse was controlled by Yuta at one point. After being split in two at the waist, Gojo seemed very dead, but the manga gave us a peek at the afterlife that has yet to be resolved.

After his death, Gojo entered his own afterlife, and it took the shape of an airport. It was there the sorcerer seemed reluctant to leave, and as far as we know, Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to release Gojo’s soul. As such, fans are convinced the manga is setting up a last-minute gift for fans. It has the chance to bring Gojo back to life with its final chapter which aligns with the first anniversary of the hero’s death.

For now, the future of Gojo is uncertain, and there are plenty other loose ends that Jujutsu Kaisen needs to cut. If you want to keep up with the series moving forward, you can find the manga on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen theory? Do you believe Gojo will be brought back to life? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!