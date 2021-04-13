Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces Master Tengen at Last

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced Master Tengen to the series at last! The more we follow Yuji Itadori into the Jujutsu Sorcery world, the more mysteries that begin to pop up with each new chapter of the series. One of the most intriguing was the mysterious Master Tengen hidden among the school. This mysterious being was touted as being strong enough to maintain the barriers around the Jujutsu world, and one that became incredibly important during the Gojo's Past arc. Now that the threat has gotten bigger than the jujutsu world, the series is finally bringing in some heavy hitters.

Yuji, Megumi Fushigoro, and Yuta Okkotsu are getting ready for Kenjaku's upcoming Culling Game, and with these preparations they needed some pretty important answers as to how to proceed in this situation. The previous chapter of the series saw them seeking out Master Tengen, and with the cliffhanger seemingly introduced him to the series. Now with the newest chapter, it's been confirmed that this being is indeed Tengen.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Chapter 145 of the series picks up right after Yuji's group made their way into the Star Corridor in search of Tengen. They're introduced to a strange looking being with four eyes, and Yuji outright asks why Tengen looks like this in the first place. Tengen reveals that after he failed to merge with the Star Plasma Vessel eleven years ago (when Riko was killed by Toji Zenin), his aging started to progress rapidly.

Noting that his self-awareness as an individual has now vanished, he essentially became one with the world's identity after 500 years of aging. He's immortal, but not immune to time. This transformation into what is essentially a cursed spirit is another problem altogether as Tengen continues to reveal more secrets about Kenjaku's plan.

Not only does he confirm their enemy's real name is Kenjaku, but that Kenjaku's plan is to fuse this new version of Tengen (that has evolved to the point where he's become the soul of the world) with the people of Earth and cause all sorts of chaos as this fusion would result in instant death and darkness to those unable to take in that cursed power.

Tengen's introduction to the series marks an important addition to the lore of the series as a whole, but now protecting him from Kenjaku's plan becomes far more important than ever and gives Yuji yet another thing to worry about for the fight ahead.