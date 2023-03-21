Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Yorozu's Powerful Cursed Technique

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has kicked off Sukuna's most intriguing fight in the Culling Game arc to date, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed Yorozu's own powerful Cursed Technique as a result. The Culling Game has taken a wild and unexpected turn over the course of the latest chapters as Megumi Fushiguro has taken one huge hit after another. This first began with his attempt to save his sister Tsumiki, only for her to reveal that she's actually the revived sorcerer Yorozu. Then making matters worse, her desire was to fight against Sukuna before anything else.

Jujutsu Kaisen then rubbed even more salt in the wound for Megumi as Sukuna decided to make his move and left Yuji Itadori's body to possess Megumi. The latest chapters of the series have seen Sukuna further stamp his control over Megumi's body, and now he seeks to make things worse by killing Yorozu, and thus killing Tsumiki in the process. But as the fight between Sukuna and Yorozu begins in Jujutsu Kaisen's newest chapter, Yorozu has unleashed her powerful Cursed Technique.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Yorozu's Cursed Technique?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 explains that Yorozu's Cursed Technique is "Construction" which is the ability (depending on her training) to "re-create almost all substances that she recognizes" outside of Special Cursed Tools. She's crafted so many things over her original time as a sorcerer, that now Yorozu's ability allows her to create a liquid metal that she can bend its volume and solidity at will with a near autonomous flow of Cursed Energy through it. It's become a living flesh armor that she can use to appropriate biological functions.

The result of this is at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 where Yorozu's insect like pieces we've seen her use already expand to a full insect body like armor that she covers herself in. As the chapter comes to an end, Yorozu has fully mobilized this new insect like armor as a result of her constructing ability and Sukuna is going to use it to test out more of the new abilities he's gained from taking control of Megumi's body.

