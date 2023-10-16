Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has kicked off the first wave of fights for the Shibuya Incident arc, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from the next episode with the promo for Episode 13! Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is now running full steam ahead into the real heart of the Shibuya Incident with Satoru Gojo being sealed away into the Prison Realm thanks to "Suguru Geto"'s long brewing plan. This means Yuji Itadori and the others will have to deal with some tough fights from this point on as it's only going to get messier.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has seen Yuji, Nobara, Megumi, and even Nanami getting into their first fights of the arc, but this is only the beginning as the end of the latest episode teased Yuji's next big challenge. It saw Yuji approaching Choso, who is out to get revenge for his Death Painting Womb brothers, and the promo for Episode 13 gives fans the first quick look at what to expect from the anime as this major fight begins. You can check out the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 promo below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is titled "Red Scale," and it will be premiering on Thursday, October 19th in Japan before then being exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll. You can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll as well. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

