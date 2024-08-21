Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Really Aren’t Ready for the Series to End

The end is coming for Jujutsu Kaisen. Believe it or not, the series is slated to bring its manga to a close in about a month. Not long ago, the team at Shueisha confirmed Jujutsu Kaisen will post its final chapter on September 30 in Japan. And really, it is no surprise to see that the fans aren’t ready to let go of the hit series.

As you can see in the slides below, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom is at odds with the finale reveal. On one hand, it feels good knowing that creator Gege Akutami will be able to see out his vision for the manga. It got its start back in 2018, and in that time, Jujutsu Kaisen has become a top-seller for Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga helped usher in a new era for shonen hits, and each week, the manga has taken fans by surprise with its intense twists.

Still, it is hard to say goodbye. Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of loose threads to address in just a few chapters. Akutami assured fans he will do his best to make an ending that every fan of Jujutsu Kaisen can be proud of though. In a note to fans, the artist wrote, “The story will end in 5 more chapters. I am only able to finish this story the way I wanted thanks to the support and cooperation of all my readers. Thank you.”

“I am working hard to create a final chapter that will (hopefully) satisfy as many people as possible who have supported Jujutsu Kaisen. So everyone, please bear with me!”

If you want to brush up on Jujutsu Kaisen before it ends, the manga is available on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

