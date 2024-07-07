One-Punch Man Artist Inks Gojo for Special Jujutsu Kaisen Tribute

In the world of manga, there are few artists as talented as Yusuke Murata. The artist has earned acclaim time after time with One-Punch Man, after all. His gorgeous artwork is nothing short of masterful, and now, Murata has earned the attention of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. He just inked a tribute to the world’s strongest sorcerer, and all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as such.

As you can see below, the art brings Gojo to life with painstaking attention. Of course, the sorcerer bares Murata’s famous aesthetic, and he is far from alone in this shot. We can see the Eyeshield 21 gang behind Gojo, and there is a good reason for that. Murata inked this tribute to thank Jujutsu Kaisen‘s creator for their recent support of Eyeshield 21, so you can see how this puzzle fits together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Everything_OPM_/status/1809945081735946404?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you are not familiar with Murata, well – we can only recommend you do some research ASAP. The artist climbed to fame for their work on Eyeshield 21, but in recent years, Murata has been lavished with praise for One-Punch Man. With series creator ONE on hand, Murata helped transform the superhero parody into a hit manga. Much of the series’ success has been pinned to Murata’s excellent manga adaptation as One-Punch Man season one was heavily inspired by his aesthetic. And of course, the anime has become a global success.

Now, Murata has tackled another hit IP, and Jujutsu Kaisen is thriving for it. If you have not met Gojo yet, you can be introduced easily enough. The manga for Jujutsu Kaisen is ongoing in the Shonen Jump app, and as for the anime, you can find it streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you make of this Jujutsu Kaisen tribute? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!