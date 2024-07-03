Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Live-Action Trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest shonen franchises in recent years, as Yuji Itadori is facing some wild threats in both the pages of the manga and the episodes of the anime adaptation. At present, the future seems bright for Jujutsu Tech, even if the circumstances are dire for its heroes. A third season of the anime is in the works and the manga is in its final saga, but the shonen franchise by creator Gege Akutami has another surprise for fans. To help promote the latest volume of the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen has created a live-action trailer.

Of the many cursed energy wielders that have been introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen, there were none quite like Fumihiko Takaba. While the hero who was one time a failing comedian has yet to arrive in the anime proper, there’s a good chance that he would appear in the anime’s upcoming third season should it continue to follow the source material. Takaba’s power is one that is much like his personality, in that it is almost hard to believe. Dubbed “Comedian”, Fumihiko has the ability to make anything a reality as long as he thinks it’s funny, which creates one of the most unbelievable battles in Jujutsu Kaisen’s history.

Jujutsu Kaisen Comes to Live Action

To help in promoting Jujutsu Kaisen’s thirty-seventh volume, the supernatural shonen franchise has shared a new live-action video that not only includes Fumihiko, but the nefarious Suguru Geto as well. The battle between these two cursed energy users is one for the anime record books and is sure to make a splash once MAPPA brings it to the small screen. Until that time, this live-action trailer is a good way to tide fans over.

https://youtu.be/YuLdd60qYb0

While Netflix prepares to bring back the live-action Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece’s second season and Lionsgate works on a live-action Naruto movie, there has been no word on Jujutsu Kaisen receiving any upcoming live-action television shows or movies. Considering the popularity of the franchise, it seems like a foregone conclusion that it will one day get that chance, but it’s anyone’s guess as to when we can expect it.

