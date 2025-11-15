Jujutsu Kaisen Returns With Heartwarming Original By Gege Akutami

Play video

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, the film featuring the compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the first two episodes of Season 3, has finally been released this month. The film is being released all across the globe to promote the anime’s upcoming season, which will adapt the Culling Game, the longest and most brutal arc in the series. As the film breaks box-office records, with fans and critics praising the anime adaptation by MAPPA, creator Gege Akutami writes a heartwarming short Juju Sanpo to commemorate the film’s release. The extra is a short audio clip centering around the main characters, and it may not receive a continuation going forward. Juju Sanpo was first introduced in Season 1 of the anime, which contained extra scenes centering around the characters attending or teaching at Jujutsu Tech.

These scenes were all anime originals, featuring heartwarming character interactions, which were rare in the dark and intense storyline. Unfortunately, whether it was due to production issues or because of the fast pacing in Season 2, MAPPA decided to discontinue Juju Sanpo after only one season. It isn’t likely that the third season will include these fan-favorite interactions either, since the focus will be completely on the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Thanks to Gege Akutami, fans get to experience another heartwarming interaction between the main trio.

What Happens in the Latest Juju Sanpo?

The latest Juju Sanpo is an audio version, much unlike what fans are familiar with, but it stars the original voice actors of Yuji Itadori, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro. The conversation centers around the trio going to a movie after dealing with some major trials due to the constant threats surrounding Japan. Considering that in the official visual, Nobara isn’t wearing her eye patch and Yuji doesn’t have the scars on his face that he got during his final fight against Mahito, it’s safe to say that Juju Sanpo’s story takes place before the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc.

Since the clip is in Japanese with no English subtitles, @soukatsu_ on X, a famous fan translator, explains the scenario. The trio has two hours to spare before the film begins, and they can’t decide what to do. They finally decide to go to a restaurant that Nobara likes, but it is closed, angering the girl who wants to break the place down. Yuji suggests watching another film in the spare time they have, but Nobara urges Megumi to recommend something, though he doesn’t seem particularly enthusiastic about it.

They finally accept Yuji’s suggestion, but another problem arises when none of them wants to sit in the middle seat, where the person will have to carry the popcorn bucket for everyone else. They settle for a rock-paper-scissors game to decide the loser, and Megumi is the one who ends up with the short end of the stick. The visual of Yuji and Nobara making fun of him depicts the scene where he lost the game and is staring at his hands with frustration. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution has just hit U.S. theaters, so make sure to grab tickets at your nearby studio now.

