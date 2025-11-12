Jujutsu Kaisen’s New Movie Defeats Predator: Badlands at The Box Office

Predator: Badlands is number one at the box office in North America, as the film, which focuses on the Yautja made some big moves in theaters. In Japan, however, Dek’s reign has been undone by a surprising source. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution might not focus on an entirely original story in the Jujutsu Tech universe, but that doesn’t mean fans aren’t running to theaters to see Yuji Itadori’s comeback. In North America, anime fans will need to wait until next month to see both the Shibuya Incident Arc and the Culling Game hit the silver screen, but based on this current tally, Studio MAPPA might have another big property to celebrate.

For the weekend of November 7th to 9th, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution took the top spot at the box office, bringing in $4.15 million in profits. Predator: Badlands had a much smaller debut in Japanese theaters for its opening weekend, bringing in a little over $1.6 million in profits, proving that the Yatjua still have a long way to go to defeat Gege Akutami’s most popular sorcerers. Surprisingly enough, the Predator was also defeated by another Japanese production in Bakudan, a live-action endeavor that might not be an anime but still rose to the charts for its opening weekend.

MAPPA’s Time at The Movies

MAPPA

2025 has been a big year for anime at the movies, and while Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has reigned supreme with a staggering box office run, this doesn’t mean that MAPPA hasn’t seen its fair share of success. Earlier this year, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc presented the continuing story of Denji and his devil hunters as they fought against the Bomb Devil. This bloody and brutal tale roared past one hundred and fifty million dollars worldwide, easily making its investment back and then some. We don’t expect Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution to pull in the same amount as Denji and/or Tanjiro, but it is entirely possible it could come in at number one at the box office for its opening weekend next month.

As for Execution, the compilation film tackles two major storylines from Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime in the Shibuya Incident Arc and the upcoming Culling Game. Releasing in North America on December 5th, the big hook of the movie is that it will house the first two episodes of the anime’s third season, which is set to begin in January of next year. Even though this movie is a compilation, rave reviews have been rolling in from Japan, proving that anime fans are liking what they’re seeing from this return to Jujutsu Tech.

When last we left Yuji Itadori, things were quite different for the shonen protagonist. Due to Sukuna’s awakening in Shibuya and murdering countless innocents, Yuji’s school has issued an execution order for the former student. Unfortunately for Itadori, the executioner has been chosen, with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 star Yuta Okkotsu taking on the responsibility. Now fleeing from heroes and villains alike, Yuji has some serious problems on his hands.

