Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Theory Suggests One Fan-Favorite Character Is Still Helping Yuji

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The story in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is finally taking shape as the threat of the Simurians is becoming all too evident. One year after the main story’s ending, Gege Akutami returns with a sequel manga set 68 years after the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna. Illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo follows new characters who continue to work towards building a better future for the Jujutsu world. While the threat of the curses still remains, the world has been more or less peaceful after the main story. Or at least that was true until 50,000 Simurians, an alien race with the same power as Jujutsu sorcerers, arrived in Japan as refugees.

The Jujutsu world is currently fearing that a war might break out between them, and it’s clear as day that humans will be at a major disadvantage. The threat of the Simurians is deemed on the same level as Ryomen Sukuna, which goes to show how dangerous they are. During the battle against Sukuna 68 years ago, some of the most powerful sorcerers alive, including Satoru Gojo, Yuji Itadori, and Yuta Okkotsu, put everything on the line to defeat the villain. Unfortunately, the current world doesn’t have many sorcerers as powerful as them, which is why Yuji, who is still alive right now, is their final hope.

Yuji May Be Taking Help From Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While the Jujutsu world is frantically searching for its beacon of hope, Yuji is currently in hiding for unknown reasons. Since the story takes place almost seven decades after Sukuna’s defeat, most of the fan-favorite characters from the original series may have already died. At the very least, the manga confirms the deaths of Yuta Okkotsu and Maki Zenin, so there’s no doubt that more characters met the same fate. On the other hand, not only is Yuji still alive, but he hasn’t aged at all, which could be because of all the cursed objects he consumed to become more powerful.

The manga has yet to reveal why someone like him, who is always willing to help others, is hiding from the Jujutsu sorcerers. However, while he has clearly grown more powerful over the years, hiding from everyone must be difficult even for him. According to @kamotsu_8190141, a Jujutsu Kaisen fan on X, the one helping Yuji could be Aoi Todo, one of his closest friends who has been more supportive of Yuji than everyone else.

Aoi and Yuji teamed up three times in the main story, and all of these moments are some of the best in the series. The post immediately went viral, dividing fans’ opinions as many believe the theory is far-fetched, while others claim it makes sense, given how Todo’s Cursed Technique is too perfect to keep Yuji from being watched, since he can change his friends’ locations whenever he is at risk of being discovered.

