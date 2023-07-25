Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reacts to Newest Episode's Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 showed some of its most impressive fight animation in the new episodes to date with the newest episode, and the original creator behind it all has shared his reaction to Episode 3 of the new season! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has kicked off its adaptation of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs with its first few episodes so far, and the newest episode reached a major turning point of these two arcs as the dangerous Toji Fushiguro has now made his move on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto. Which ultimately led to a very impressive fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 brought Gojo to blows against Toji as the assassin was trying to make a use of the fact he's been tiring out Gojo for the last few episodes. It was here that fans got to see more of Gojo's power that he was developing during his time at Jujutsu Tech, and saw the kinds of real danger that Fushiguro posed with his speed and brutality. Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami shared his thoughts about the fight animation in the episode as a result (as shared by @soukatsu_ on Twitter) and was just as impressed with it as fans were.

How Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Reacted to Season 2 Episode 3

"Thanks for Season 2 Episode 3!," Akutami began. "I get the strong sense that this season has a lot of 3D direction and key animation!! I think it has really become an indispensable skill in the animation industry!! A great era for the anime!!" In smaller notes about the episode, Akutami hilariously revealed that he also "Has a thing for faces in acceleration smears" such as the ones showcased by Fushiguro at full speed. Akutami even went as far as commenting on Fushiguro's speed with, "Papaguro is so faaaast."

With Jujutsu Kaisen's newest episode reaching the climax of the Hidden Inventory arc and setting the stage for the Premature Death arc to come, now is the time to catch up with Season 2 of the anime before the Shibuya Incident arc kicks off in full with the biggest fights in the series to date. You can now find Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 now streaming on Crunchyroll.

