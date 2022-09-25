Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Confirms Which Arcs It Will Adapt

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting ready to come back for Season 2 next year, and the series has revealed how long it will be sticking around for and which arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga it's going to tackle in the process! As the manga series continues through a deadly new tournament, it's still working its way through the fallout of the biggest arc with the biggest fights in the series to date. It's why that when a second season of the anime was confirmed to be in the works, fans were excited to find out just how far it could go.

With the second season of the anime sharing more information than ever before as it prepares for what's to come, Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed that the new episodes will be running for two consecutive cours. That means that while we have yet to find out whether it will be a 24 or 25 episode season, it will be running straight through two seasonal schedules when it finally kicks off when it premieres next year. Not only that, but it's going to be tackling some huge arcs when it premieres too. Check out the newest poster for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release some time next year, and while the series has yet to reveal a release window or date, it has revealed that it will be tackling both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya Incident arcs from the original manga. The Gojo's Past arc in particular is broken up into the smaller Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs while the Shibuya Incident is a massive fight that spanned 58 chapters of the manga. It's the longest in the series to date, and the anime's going to have lots to cover to take it all on.

There are questions as to whether or not the anime will be able to completely adapt it within the second season, but the pacing of the first season made it seem like it's going to be doable. The Shibuya Incident follows a lot of characters as they go through a lot of varied fights, so it's going to be exciting to see how the anime pulls it off. But what are you hoping to see from the anime's take on the Shibuya Incident with Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!