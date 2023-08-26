Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Flashes Back to Gojo And Friends

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been one of the biggest anime events of the summer season. With this month bringing the Shibuya Incident Arc to the television series, the flashback storyline showed anime viewers how Geto became the biggest threat to Jujutsu Tech. Now, a trio of cosplayers has taken us back to brighter days when Gojo, Geto, and Shoko were still a team and were still the best of friends in a world plagued by curses and supernatural threats.

The Shibuya Incident Arc is highly anticipated among those who followed the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and for good reason. The world will never be the same for Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara once the next storyline comes to a close. Seeing the series return to the present for the first time since the first season's finale, expect elements to be explored from both the Hidden Inventory Arc and the first feature-length film of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It's been some time since we saw the main players of the supernatural shonen series, but based on the threats that are ahead of them, the trio might be wishing that they had been left on the bench for Jujutsu Tech.

Better Jujutsu Days

While Gojo and Shoko found themselves becoming key students at Jujutsu Tech, Geto's path caused him to become bitter and hateful toward humanity as a whole. Thanks to Gojo and Geto's wild power levels, the two were sent on individual missions that caused the latter to begin to think that the best way to stop curses was to eliminate the vast majority of the world's population. Whoever didn't have mastery of cursed energy was now a target for Geto, which is quite a large percentage of the world's population in the shonen series.

While a third season of Jujutsu Kaisen's hasn't been confirmed at this point, it seems likely that the anime adaptation will continue. Once the Shibuya Incident Arc ends, there are plenty more stories for the anime to adapt from the manga source material. Creator Gege Akutami has stated a number of times in the past that the end is nigh for Jujutsu Tech, but that doesn't mean we won't get a number of seasons and/or movies in the future of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation.

How do you think the original trio stacks up against Yuji and company?