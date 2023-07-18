Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has now reached the halfway point of its run for the Gojo’s Past saga of Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has shared the first look at what’s coming next with the promo for the next episode of the anime! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has started to explore important elements from Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto’s shared past with one another at Jujutsu Tech with its adaptation of the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death arcs, and things are only heating up as the real action of the arcs kicks into high gear.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s first couple of episodes have kicked off a new mission for Gojo and Geto as they are now tasked with protecting Tengen’s next vessel, and things have gotten more complicated as the fan favorite Toji Fushiguro was revealed to be pulling the strings behind a bunch of mercenaries attacking them. But it seems like he’ll be moving into action with the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 that you can check out in action below as shared by TOHO Animation:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 27

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 3 is titled “Hidden Inventory 3” and will be premiering with Crunchyroll on Saturday, July 22nd. If you wanted to catch up with the anime as it is so far, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now streaming its episodes exclusively with Crunchyroll along with the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. They begin to tease the first half of the new season as such, “This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it’s spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community.”

The synopsis continues with, “One mission is the escorting and erasure of the ‘Star Plasma Vessel’, Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed…”

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode?