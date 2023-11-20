Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 Promo Released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has reached the final phases of the Shibuya Incident arc, and Jujutsu Kaisen is getting anime fans for what's next for the promo for Episode 18 of the season! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 had fully unleashed Sukuna to cause a ton of damage to Shibuya itself, and thus re-affirms why the arc has been such a hotly anticipated one by fans of Gege Akutami's original manga. But even with everything that has already gone down, there are still some big moments that need to happen before the arc comes to an end this season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is setting up for some even bigger fights before the Shibuya Incident arc comes to an end, and the anime still has plenty of surprises for fans hoping to see things get even more extreme before the new episodes end their run this Fall. As for what's coming in the next episode, the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 shows glances as a returning Mahito who's on a collision course with the badly wounded Nanami. Check out the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 42

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 is titled "Right and Wrong" and will be releasing on Thursday, November 23rd overseas before being available to stream exclusively with Crunchyroll not long after. Now that some of the biggest fights are about to kick in, you can catch up with everything that's happened in the second season so far (and the first season along with the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie) streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such:

"Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!