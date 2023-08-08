JuJutsu Kaisen Cosplay Introduces Sukuna, Queen of the Curses

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season began by taking anime viewers to the past, documenting how Gojo and Geto were once best friends only to become bitter enemies. Bringing back Yuji Itadori and company recently, the supernatural shonen series placing the spotlight on the original crew means that a certain villain's return is also right around the corner. Sukuna, the king of curses, remains a thorn in the side of not just Yuji, but Jujutsu Tech as a whole and one cosplayer has given the powerful antagonist quite the makeover.

Following the recent Hidden Inventory Arc, the Shibuya Incident Arc is preparing to make landfall in the anime adaptation from Studio MAPPA. Focusing on Yuji Itadori, Nobara, and Megumi once again, the storyline is one of the most anticipated in Jujutsu Kaisen's anime history as the manga storyline sends serious shockwaves through the shonen universe. Yuji and his friends might be making a comeback in this anticipated arc, but this might be one that they wish they could sit on the sidelines for considering what is to come. Jujutsu Kaisen's second season started in the past by featuring Gojo and Geto in a flashback but it was necessary in adding additional context as to what is to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Queen of Curses

While Gojo has time and time again proven how powerful he is, and how popular he is amongst Jujutsu Kaisen's fan community, Sukuna is another story. The supernatural entity has earned his place as the "king of the curses" and while Sukuna might give Yuji a major boost in power, the antagonist is also a dire threat to the world at large. Making a big comeback in the pages of the manga recently, Sukuna is set to make some serious waves in the upcoming Shibuya Incident Arc.

The creator of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami, has hinted in the past that the end might be nigh for Jujutsu Tech. While no final chapter release date has been shared, the mangaka has stated many times that they are aiming for the manga to have a grand finale. The supernatural shonen series might end, but its impact on the anime world in such a short amount of time can't be overlooked.

Are you hyped for Sukuna's return in the Shibuya Incident Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.