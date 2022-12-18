Jujutsu Kaisen Star Dishes Their Season 2 Highlight

It has been a hot minute since we've heard from Jujutsu Kaisen, but the anime has spent the last year working behind the scenes. After its first movie dropped in Japan last December, all eyes have been on Studio MAPPA for season two updates. Those details were finally shared over the weekend at Jump Festa, and now, one of the anime's stars is sharing their highlight for season two.

The update also comes from Jump Festa as the event welcomed the stars of Jujutsu Kaisen. It was there Yuichi Nakamura appeared as the voice of Gojo. When asked about season two, the voice actor kept things vague, but he did share his personal thoughts on season two's focus.

The Best Part of Season 2

"The highlight of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is the relationship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto," the actor shared. Obviously, that is good news for Nakamura since he voices the former, and manga readers know just how juicy things are between the sorcerers.

We got a taste of the drama in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as the film showed us how Gojo and Geto ended their relationship. After challenging Yuta and all of jujutsu society, Geto ended up losing in the final hour, and Gojo was forced to kill his first friend. The moment was wrenching to watch, and of course, Jujutsu Kaisen made things worse by somehow reviving Geto. When season two drops, fans can expect to see Gojo and Geto reunite under the worst odds, and that's not all. The anime has some more backstory to share, and Gojo's history with Geto is only going to make their inevitable reunion all the most depressing.

As for when the two will meet again, season two will most definitely bring the two together. This weekend, Studio MAPPA announced Jujutsu Kaisen would return to television in July 2023 with new episodes. So if you have been missing Gojo's squad, you won't have to wait around much longer.

Are you excited to binge Jujutsu Kaisen season two next year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.