Jujutsu Kaisen Just Debuted a Scarily Real Statue of Gojo Satoru

Jujutsu Kaisen's popularity cannot be denied at this point, and the most popular character in the series from Gege Akutami is far and away the Jujutsu Tech teacher known as Gojo Satoru. With the blindfold-wearing, cursed energy-wielding mentor of Yuji Itadori in quite the pickle in the manga, Jujutsu Kaisen's notoriety has helped it gain attractions and merchandise at Universal Studios Japan, with one, in particular, being a life-sized, scarily realistic statue of Gojo that park-goers can take pictures with.

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season will arrive at some point next year, though an official release date hasn't been revealed at this time. Luckily, for fans who need a quick hit of the cursed energy universe, the manga has continued, which has placed Gojo into quite a terrible situation. Years of stories have been released with Gojo imprisoned by the series' villains in a cursed prison, taking one of Jujutsu Tech's strongest players of the board. With the Culling Game seeing the likes of Yuji Itadori, Nobara, and Megumi working without their blindfolded teacher at their sides, the world has become that much more dangerous for those attending the supernatural high school.

Twitter Outlet TDR Explorer took several photos when it came to the merchandise and Gojo statue that are set to be featured at Universal Studios Japan, joining quite a few other big names in the anime world when it comes to this unique theme park in the East:

Jujutsu Kaisen is coming to Universal Studios Japan with food, merchandise, a 4D attraction, and life-like Satoru Gojo to take photos with!https://t.co/tCfiTNEkMK pic.twitter.com/PBKqgeO86O — Chris Explorer (@tdrexplorer) August 29, 2022

The Jujutsu Kaisen attraction will begin on September 15th and will continue until July 2nd of next year, 2023. Besides the merchandise, specialty food items, and Gojo statue, Universal Studios Japan will also have a ride titled "Jujutsu Kaisen: The Real 4D". The Shonen franchise will be joining some other movers and shakers at Universal Studios, with previous attractions including Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, Case Closed, and even Neon Genesis Evangelion in which the young pilots of Nerv fought against Godzilla. As it stands, there has been no word on whether these anime attractions will be brought to Universal Studios in the USA, though as anime continues to grow more popular, perhaps one day, the attractions will arrive in the West.

What do you think of this life-like Gojo statue? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.