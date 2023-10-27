Jujutsu Kaisen's Latest Ends on Shocking Cliffhanger

Well, that was unexpected. Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has opened up the floodgates when it comes to the war raging in the subway station. As the teachers and students of Jujutsu Tech attempt to defeat Suguru Geto and his countless allies, some unexpected villains are causing our heroes some major headaches. With Nanami leading the charge against an aquatic-based villain, the final moments of the recent installment throw a massive curveball into the battle that might shift the power dynamic of the Shibuya Arc.

Warning. If you haven't watched episode 14 of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be exploring some major spoiler territory. Nanami, Maki, and Naobito take the spotlight this time around, as the trio find themselves fighting against a Lovecraftian threat known as Dagon. Looking like a giant monstrous prawn, Dagon's cursed powers allow him to create a domain that is fit to burst with invisible sea creatures that take massive bites out of potential targets. Despite the three sorcerers having some serious strength, they need a major assist from Megumi to survive the encounter. As the heroes attempt to escape Dagon's domain, a surprising combatant leaps into the fray who has serious ties to the previous Hidden Inventory Arc.

Toji Enters The Fray

Earlier in the Shibuya Incident Arc, a villainous sorcerer used his cursed energy to take on the appearance and powers of Toji. Unfortunately, the sorcerer got more than he bargained for when he ingested one of Toji's bones, as Megumi's father has now taken control of his new body. Crashing onto the scene of the fight against Dagon, Jujutsu Kaisen is setting the stage for an even more chaotic battle in the Shibuya Arc.

Toji making a comeback won't just add another powerful player to this latest conflict, it will also present a potentially disastrous reunion. Now that Toji has full control of his body, we might see a family reunion between him and his son Megumi. Considering Toji's status as a terrifying villain, the odds continue to be stacked against the denizens of Jujutsu Tech.

