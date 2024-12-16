Jump Festa 2025 Reveals Schedule With Dragon Ball, One Piece and More

Shueisha’s getting ready for a huge new celebration of all of their various manga and anime projects now in the works, and the schedule for Jump Festa 2025 has been revealed with teases for showcases of One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen and more. Jump Festa is Shueisha’s annual event where they make some big announcements for their current and future projects in the coming years. While it’s not guaranteed that every series from their various Jump magazines will have something new to show, it’s usually the time where we get some big developments to tease what’s coming next.
Jump Festa 2025 will be taking place on December 21-22 in Japan, and will feature four main stages with each of them having different anime and manga releases to showcase. Some of these events will have livestreams for fans in Japan, but it has yet to be announced if fans in the United States will be able to tune in as well as like seen with the last couple of years. As for the schedule itself revealed on Shueisha’s website for the event (and spotted by Anime TV), there are teases for focuses on Dragon Ball and more. The Jump Festa 2025 schedule breaks down as such (in JST time):
Jump Super Stage Red
December 21
- 10:30-11:00 – Jujutsu Kaisen
- 12:10-12:50 – Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance Arc-
- 13:50-14:30 – The New Prince of Tennis
- 15:30-16:10 – Spy x Family
- 17:10-17:50 – Dragon Ball
December 22
- 10:30-11:10 – My Hero Academia
- 12:10-12:50 – Chainsaw Man
- 13:50-14:30 – Blue Exorcist
- 15:30-16:10 – Kaiju No. 8
- 17:10-17:50 – One Piece
Jump Super Stage Blue
December 21
- 11:40-12:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- 13:00-13:30 – Witch Watch
- 14:20-14:50 – Sakamoto Days
- 15:40-15:10 – Gintama
- 17:00-17:30 – Dan Da Dan
December 22
- 11:40-12:10 – Bleach
- 13:00-13:30 – Haikyu!!
- 14:20-14:50 – Blue Box
- 15:40-16:10 – World Trigger
- 17:00-17:30 – Mission: Yozakura Family
Jump Studio
December 21
- 12:20-12:50 – Me & Roboco
- 13:40-14:10 – Undead Unluck
- 15:00-15:30 – Dr. Stone
- 16:20-16:30 – Jump SQ
December 22
- 11:40-12:10 – Gag Manga Biyori
- 13:00-13:30 – The Elusive Samurai
- 14:20-14:50 – Akane-banashi
- 15:40-16:10 – Moriarty the Patriot
Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage
December 21
- 11:40-12:20 – Red Cat Ramen / Oblivion Battery
- 12:50-13:30 – 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- 14:00-14:30 – Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
- 15:10-15:50 – Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.
- 16:20-17:00 – Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions
December 22
- 11:40-12:10 – ‘Tis Time for Torture, Princess / Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
- 12:50-13:30 – You and I Are Polar Opposites / Marriagetoxin / Kindergarten Wars
- 14:00-14:40 – Oshi no Ko
- 15:10-15:40 – Takopi’s Original Sin
- 16:20-16:50 – Chained Soldier
What Will Be Announced at Jump Festa 2025?
It’s usually hard to gauge what Shueisha will be showcasing for Jump Festa each year in terms of brand new projects, but fans will hopefully get updates on the previously announced works. Some big projects now in development that we could get updates for include My Hero Academia’s final season coming next year, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (which has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication), Spy x Family Season 3 (which has also yet to nail down a release date or window), Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 coming next year and more.
One Piece usually has lots to show for both the manga and anime, but with the anime now on hiatus until next April, we might not get much in that regard. But with Netflix’s One Piece now in the works for a potential 2025 release for Season 2, we could get some big casting updates for the final new characters like Tony Tony Chopper that fans have been waiting to see. If all goes well, this could be a pretty huge Jump Festa event as we’re gearing up for a big 2025.