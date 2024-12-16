Jump Festa 2025 Reveals Schedule With Dragon Ball, One Piece and More

Shueisha’s getting ready for a huge new celebration of all of their various manga and anime projects now in the works, and the schedule for Jump Festa 2025 has been revealed with teases for showcases of One Piece, Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen and more. Jump Festa is Shueisha’s annual event where they make some big announcements for their current and future projects in the coming years. While it’s not guaranteed that every series from their various Jump magazines will have something new to show, it’s usually the time where we get some big developments to tease what’s coming next.

Jump Festa 2025 will be taking place on December 21-22 in Japan, and will feature four main stages with each of them having different anime and manga releases to showcase. Some of these events will have livestreams for fans in Japan, but it has yet to be announced if fans in the United States will be able to tune in as well as like seen with the last couple of years. As for the schedule itself revealed on Shueisha’s website for the event (and spotted by Anime TV), there are teases for focuses on Dragon Ball and more. The Jump Festa 2025 schedule breaks down as such (in JST time):

Jump Super Stage Red

December 21

10:30-11:00 – Jujutsu Kaisen

12:10-12:50 – Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance Arc-

13:50-14:30 – The New Prince of Tennis

15:30-16:10 – Spy x Family

17:10-17:50 – Dragon Ball

December 22

10:30-11:10 – My Hero Academia

12:10-12:50 – Chainsaw Man

13:50-14:30 – Blue Exorcist

15:30-16:10 – Kaiju No. 8

17:10-17:50 – One Piece

Jump Super Stage Blue

December 21

11:40-12:10 – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

13:00-13:30 – Witch Watch

14:20-14:50 – Sakamoto Days

15:40-15:10 – Gintama

17:00-17:30 – Dan Da Dan

December 22

11:40-12:10 – Bleach

13:00-13:30 – Haikyu!!

14:20-14:50 – Blue Box

15:40-16:10 – World Trigger

17:00-17:30 – Mission: Yozakura Family

Jump Studio

December 21

12:20-12:50 – Me & Roboco

13:40-14:10 – Undead Unluck

15:00-15:30 – Dr. Stone

16:20-16:30 – Jump SQ

December 22

11:40-12:10 – Gag Manga Biyori

13:00-13:30 – The Elusive Samurai

14:20-14:50 – Akane-banashi

15:40-16:10 – Moriarty the Patriot

Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage

December 21

11:40-12:20 – Red Cat Ramen / Oblivion Battery

12:50-13:30 – 2.5 Dimensional Seduction

14:00-14:30 – Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

15:10-15:50 – Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc.

16:20-17:00 – Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions

December 22

11:40-12:10 – ‘Tis Time for Torture, Princess / Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

12:50-13:30 – You and I Are Polar Opposites / Marriagetoxin / Kindergarten Wars

14:00-14:40 – Oshi no Ko

15:10-15:40 – Takopi’s Original Sin

16:20-16:50 – Chained Soldier

What Will Be Announced at Jump Festa 2025?

It’s usually hard to gauge what Shueisha will be showcasing for Jump Festa each year in terms of brand new projects, but fans will hopefully get updates on the previously announced works. Some big projects now in development that we could get updates for include My Hero Academia’s final season coming next year, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (which has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this publication), Spy x Family Season 3 (which has also yet to nail down a release date or window), Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 coming next year and more.

One Piece usually has lots to show for both the manga and anime, but with the anime now on hiatus until next April, we might not get much in that regard. But with Netflix’s One Piece now in the works for a potential 2025 release for Season 2, we could get some big casting updates for the final new characters like Tony Tony Chopper that fans have been waiting to see. If all goes well, this could be a pretty huge Jump Festa event as we’re gearing up for a big 2025.

