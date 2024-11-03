Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Set Up Season 3 With an Epic Trailer: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen is considered a masterpiece by some despite having just two seasons to its name. When Gege Akutami put the series to page, the creator had no idea the kind of following Jujutsu Kaisen would amass, and it is hard to fault him. The series is one of the biggest in anime, and all eyes are now trained on its upcoming third season. But as that wait grows longer, one team of fans decided to take Jujutsu Kaisen into its own hands, and the results are nothing short of impressive.

The whole thing comes courtesy of Galactic Republic Studio, a non-profit animation studio that deals in anime. From Naruto to original works, Galactic Republic Studio has worked on a slew of shorts, but its latest is like nothing we’ve seen yet. After all, a crew of fans came together to assemble a short of Jujutsu Kaisen season three, and we are obsessed.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Gets a Perfect Fan-Anime

The clip, which can be found here, brings Jujutsu Kaisen to life with a clear vision. It begins with a bold fish-eye angle as we watch Fake Geto travel Tokyo. As the clip moves forward, we are given a preview of what’s coming in Jujutsu Kaisen season three. From Yuji’s isolation to the debut of Hiromi Higurama, everything is laid out. We are also given little peeks at other characters on the horizon, and Kinji Hakari is an easy one to spot.

As the fan-anime carries on, we see more of Yuji as the boy is reeling from the Shibuya Incident. Yuta appears before him at one point to battle, and of course, this scene brings about fighters like Choso. The entire gang appears in this short at some point, and we have director mohsinzuka to thank. The animator worked with a team of fans to create an epic sizzle reel, and it took hard work to make. From coloring directors to character designers, this fan-anime courted a robust team, and it proves just how dedicated fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be Released?

After all, it is fans who are keeping Jujutsu Kaisen alive right now. The conversation around the series peaked this fall, and we had the manga’s final to thank. Akutami brought the best-selling manga to a close rather abruptly, leaving fans to speculate about guys like Gojo and Sukuna. In the finale’s wake, Jujutsu Kaisen has kept a low profile, and we still have no word on season three.

We do know Jujutsu Kaisen is working on season three, but that is about all we know. Studio MAPPA, the company that produces the anime, announced season three at the end of 2023. We know the new season will cover the Culling Game arc, so some big moves are on the horizon for Team Gojo. At this time, no release window has been given for the anime, but fans are hopeful a 2025 premiere is possible. We will hopefully learn more about Jujutsu Kaisen season three at Jump Festa 2025 as it will start this December.

In the meantime, fans like those at Galactic Republic Studio are keeping Jujutsu Kaisen alive online. The Shonen Jump series has a lot of hype backing it, but even the most epic stories die without support. Jujutsu Kaisen has that love in spades, so here’s to hoping we get an anime update ASAP.

