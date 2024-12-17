Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Will Love This Stylish Spellcaster Series From Shonen Jump

The globally popular Jujutsu Kaisen manga reached its conclusion in September 2024. The ending portrays significant character developments as it leaves fans with bittersweet and mixed emotions. The third season of the anime is currently under production. It will adapt the Culling Game Arc, where we will see the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident. Yuji and the sorcerers can’t catch a break as a new threat looms over their heads. Although there won’t be any new manga chapters in the future, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can read Empyreal Cabinet, a new spellcaster manga from Shonen Jump+.

In 2022, Fumiji Yuba released an 82-page one-shot, Kuga Masamune no Junan, in Shonen Jump+. It follows Kuniga Masamune, a technical staff member at the Special Disaster Research Laboratory of the Imperial Capital University Disaster Prevention Research Institute. In 2024, Jump+ serialized Empyreal Cabinet, an action fantasy built on the themes explored in the one shot. It’s the creator’s first serialized work that blends historical themes with modern storytelling. However, several themes in the manga give JJK vibes, which fans will surely notice.

What Is the Plot of Empyreal Cabinet?

The manga follows Toya Tatsumori, a 6th Class Spellcaster employed by the Empyreal Cabinet‘s Ministry of Shrines. The story is set in a surreal, almost dream-like scenario where the line between reality and illusion is often blurred. The cabinet has the power to alter reality and serves as the gateway to different realms. Toya stumbles upon it by accident and finds himself in the middle of bizarre events as he tries to understand the cabinet’s powers. He also meets a few people who seek the cabinet for personal gain.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Empyreal Cabinet Share Subtle Similarities

While the similarities don’t always pop out, there are subtle similarities since the two share deep narratives and complex power systems. Both series have supernatural forces that threaten humanity. The protagonists struggle with a sense of identity and their inner demons. Secret organizations manage supernatural threats, but each is layered with hidden truths and dark secrets. The battles in both series center around strategies and resourcefulness. The Empyreal Cabinet manga features battles that require characters to navigate complex powers, limitations, and psychological warfare. Both their worlds are brutal, as we see the characters displaying moral ambiguity.

However, unlike Jujutsu Kaisen, which has light-hearted moments sprinkled throughout the series, Empyreal Cabinet has a heavier tone. The manga was initially released on a weekly schedule. However, after three chapters, it shifted to a monthly schedule and currently has six chapters, with the seventh set for a January 9th, 2025 release. The story is still taking shape, but the initial chapters have set the stage quite well. Empyreal Cabinet has dark themes like Jujutsu Kaisen, and the art is absolutely ethereal. The visuals are expansive, with otherworldly settings. JJK fans who enjoy dynamic fights and complex themes will definitely love this new manga if they haven’t checked it out already.