Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Release Date & Time for Episode 6 (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is gearing up for the start of the Culling Game, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next in Episode 6. Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 has been spending its first few episodes exploring the immediate aftermath of the Shibuya Incident in the second season, but now Yuji Itadori and the others have a plan in place to get everything they need ready in order to enter the deadly Culling Game tournament. In order to do so, Yuji and Megumi somehow need to convince the mysterious Kinji Hakari to join their side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen last saw Yuji attempting to trick Hakari before it all falls apart, and now we’ll be seeing how that works out for him as Hakari is in full on attack mode as a result. As Yuji and Megumi try and convince Hakari to help them out before he beats them down, the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 6 teases that even more fighting is about to break out before anything gets resolved. You can check out the first look images below as shared on the anime’s official website.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 6

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 6 will be making its debut on Thursday, February 5th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Yuji and Megumi were tasked with somehow convincing Hakari to join their side in the Culling Game as Yuta Okkotsu had teased that Hakari was somehow even stronger than him.

Hakari was revealed to be running an illegal fight club where people bet on Cursed Technique fights, and Yuji tried to sneak his way in while hiding the fact he was sent by Jujutsu High School. This all fell apart towards the end of the episode as Hakari discovered the ruse, and soon enough a fight broke out between the two of them. So it won’t be long until we get to see just how strong Hakari really is (or at least see what his Cursed Technique is).

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

This is all in service of setting up for the Culling Game tournament to come, but it’s important to note that we have yet to see anything from it despite all of the action we have gotten to see through Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 thus far. There’s still a bit of setting up needing to take place before Yuji and Megumi officially enter the tournament, but from then on we’ll be seeing even more high octane fights with new fighters entering the fray.

The Culling Game forces all those who survived the Shibuya Incident into participating, and that even includes all those who had awoken their Cursed Technique abilities as a result. It’s all for Kenjaku’s grand plan we’ll see in motion, but it just remains to be seen how much of the Culling Game we’ll actually get to see before the third season ends in a few more weeks.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!