Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Upcoming Hiatus With Episode 7 First Look

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is getting ready to go on a hiatus, and has confirmed those details with the first look at the anime’s next big episode. Jujutsu Kaisen has been packed with a ton of action in all of the new episodes that have been airing through the Winter thus far, but it’s still nowhere near the chaos we’re going to be seeing through the rest of the Culling Game. Yuji and Megumi have only been preparing to enter the tournament in full, and the newest episode is finally going to see them get ready to throw down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen is unfortunately going to be taking a break at the worst time as teased by the Season 3 schedule revealed earlier this year, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is going to be taking a short hiatus following the release of Episode 7. While this next episode is thankfully already going to make its debut this week, the anime is going to take a break next week before fans really get to see the Culling Game kick off. You can check out the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 7 below.

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 7 will be making its debut on Thursday, February 12th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The first look images from the episode further confirm that Kinji Hikari decided to help Yuji and Megumi after their confrontation in the latest episode, and now each of them is entering the Culling Game.

When breaking down the rules for the Culling Game tournament, it was revealed that fighters would need to enter one of several closed off colonies and fight for points. Yuji and the others are hoping to gain enough points to make a new rule that would allow Megumi’s sister Tsumiki to save herself from having to enter the tournament, and that means they need to spread out throughout the different colonies to avoid facing off against one another. But that’s going to open it up to lots of more threats to come.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8 Hiatus Announced

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 revealed its episode release schedule shortly after it premiered a few weeks ago, and with it already set a date for its grand finale. But more importantly, the new schedule also revealed that there would be a break in between Episodes 7 and 8. It was revealed that February 19th would feature a recap special for the season instead, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8 would then make its official premiere a week later on February 26th.

Thankfully, this break is only going to last a week so Jujutsu Kaisen won’t be feeling so much of the burn with the third season. With a finale planned later this Spring to cap off a much shorter episode order than with the first two seasons of the anime thus far, the real question is how much of the actual Culling Game we’re going to see before it reaches that point.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!