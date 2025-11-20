Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Faces Major Issue After Recent Update

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is all set for its premiere on January 8th, 2026. The latest film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, is already a massive hit across the globe, featuring a compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the first two episodes of Season 3. The series will feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, unveiling the true motives of Yuta Okkotsu, who swears to kill Yuji Itadori. Furthermore, the anime will also feature the Perfect Preparation Arc before moving on to the intense Culling Game, a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. As the hype around the upcoming season keeps building, the anime unveils the character design and the voice actor of Master Tengen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character was mentioned in Gojo’s Past Arc, but was never introduced in the series until after the Shibuya Incident Arc. Master Tengen was the main reason behind all the events that took place in the flashback arc, and will continue to pull weight later on in the show as well. Despite not having a lot of screen time in the series, Tengen remains one of the most crucial and mysterious characters. As fans anticipate the character’s debut, the decision to cast the same voice actor as the narrator may not play out so well when the dubbed version is released.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Master Tengen Has the Same Voice As the Narrator

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Up until the Shibuya Incident Arc, the anime didn’t have a narrator, even though the manga relied heavily on the narration. It was Gege Akutami’s request not to include one, but the studio had a difficult time portraying the story with such unique techniques. Considering the complex power system and the chaotic situation in Season 2, MAPPA decided to cast Yoshiko Sakakibara as the narrator. As expected, the decision worked in favor of the series as fans not only understood the techniques better but also got a better idea of everything that’s been going on in Shibuya.

The narration will continue in the upcoming season as well, and it’s going to be more crucial than ever since the Culling Game Arc can’t be portrayed without it. Sakakibara will also be playing the role of Master Tengen in Season 3, which seems to be a deliberate choice by the studio, considering the character’s importance. Tengen is an immortal Jujutsu sorcerer who never leaves the Tombs of the Star Corridor in order to maintain the barriers that protect all Jujutsu High locations.

Originally a woman, the sorcerer gained immortality and evolved beyond gender when their human body was compromised after failing to merge with the Star Plasma Vessel. Tengen’s original form was never revealed in the main story, but Gege drew an illustration in a volume extra. Unfortunately, things will get confusing when the character has a male voice in the English dubbed version, where the narration is done by Kirk Thornton.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!