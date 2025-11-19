Jujutsu Kaisen Unveils First Look At Season 3’s Most Crucial Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! After its massive success at the theaters with the latest film, Jujutsu Kaisen: The Execution, the series is all set for its Season 3 premiere in January 2026. While the latest film features a compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the first two episodes of the upcoming season, the anime will continue the story with Season 3 in two cours. Further details about the episode count or how MAPPA plans to divide the cours will be revealed at a later date. The upcoming season will adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before moving on to the highly anticipated Culling Game.

As the story gets more intense, JJK will introduce fans to several new characters, who will play crucial roles in the overall plot. One of these characters is Master Tengen, whose name fans are already familiar with, but the anime will finally introduce them now. The series confirms that Yoshiko Sakakibara, the narrator of the second season’s Shibuya Incident Arc, will be voicing the character, further highlighting the importance of the character. Master Tengen has been more or less a mystery since Gojo’s Past Arc, but they are also crucial to the story, considering how no one else knows the key to freeing Gojo from the Prison Realm. The official website of the anime shares the first look at the character along with a few words from the voice actor.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Reveals Master Tengen’s Character Design

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Master Tengen is an immortal Jujutsu sorcerer whose physical form evolved after failing to merge with the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai. Along with the character design, the website also features an interview with Tengen’s voice actor, who shares insights on the character. Since the original interview was in Japanese, @Go_Jover shares an English version of the statement.

Sakakibara shared, “I thought that someone who possesses exceptional barrier techniques, has lived for over 500 years thanks to their Immortality Cursed Technique, and has kept a distance from the group that worships them as a god would naturally have a certain cunning side as well.”

She added, “I’m also thinking about what it truly means to have been untouched by death for more than 500 years, and what kinds of thoughts they carry while continuing to live that way. To portray Tengen, I believe I have to keep asking myself those unanswerable questions.”

Tengen is a rather complex character, with little to no information about their past or their intentions. However, it’s also true that the story wouldn’t be the same without their existence. Tengen won’t have a lot of screen time in the story, but their importance is unshakable. Furthermore, the manga never stated that Tengen is the narrator of the story, but MAPPA’s choice puts a different perspective on the character, adding more depth to someone who has been around for 500 years with unimaginable knowledge of the world of curses.

