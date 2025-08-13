Jujutsu Kaisen Teases Major Season 3 Update

Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season ended in 2023, bringing the Shibuya Incident Arc to a close in December of that year. Ever since, supernatural shonen fans have been counting down the days until Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers at Jujutsu Tech make their comeback. While Studio MAPPA has yet to reveal when we can expect season three to arrive, that might be changing sooner than you think. MAPPA is hyping an upcoming event that will feature five major updates, some of which are likely to focus on the upcoming Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen has announced a “Fifth Anniversary Event” for the anime adaptation taking place on August 31st. The special program will luckily be streamed live on Toho Animation’s YouTube Channel, meaning viewers around the world will have the opportunity to check out the big reveals. For the event, MAPPA is bringing in the big guns as Junya Enoki, Yuuma Uchida, and Asami Seto will be in attendance, with the three voice actors playing the roles of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, respectively. While the upcoming Culling Game will have big roles to play for Yuji and Megumi, Nobara is a different story, as she had quite the rough time during the Shibuya Incident Arc. You can see the livestream below as Toho prepares to return to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The End of Shibuya, The Beginning of Culling

If you need a refresher on what took place in Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season finale, Yuji Itadori was in dire straits. Thanks to the actions of Sukuna in Shibuya, the anime protagonist is now on the run from both his enemies and his former allies as Jujutsu Tech has sent the call out to eliminate Yuji. Unfortunately for Itadori, his executioner has been chosen as none other than Jujutsu Kaisen 0 star Yuta Okkotsu has been chosen to bring the hammer down. This Jujutsu Tech civil war is only one part of the wild storyline known as the Culling Game.

On the villain side of the aisle, “Suguru Geto” unleashed his plan of seeing countless curses swarm Japan. With monstrosities swarming the country, Geto has also awoken quite a few cursed energy wielders and set them loose in a tournament known as “The Culling Game.” Hoping to absorb the strongest combatants to add to his wild power level, Yuji and several familiar faces will be joining, along with some surprising new entrants.

Studio MAPPA has been known not just for Jujutsu Kaisen, but for quite a few anime heavyweights in the medium. Later this year, the production studio will release Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc, with next year also set to see the return of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. Of the many projects MAPPA is working on, Jujutsu Kaisen might just be the biggest.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to Jujutsu Tech? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Jujutsu Kaisen and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.