10 Most Powerful Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Spirits

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is brimming with terrifying entities known as Cursed Spirits, born from the negative emotions of humanity. These beings vary in power, from low-grade curses easily exorcised by even novice Jujutsu Sorcerers to Special Grade Cursed Spirits that are capable of laying waste to entire cities and challenging the strongest sorcerers alive. Their abilities, often reflecting the fears and anxieties that spawned them, range from manipulating souls and controlling natural disasters to wielding untold physical strength and highly specialized techniques.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The hierarchy of Cursed Spirits is primarily determined by their “grade,” with Special Grade representing the highest level of their destructive potential. This list delves into the strongest of these supernatural threats, exploring the Cursed Spirits who have left a devastating mark on the series through their sheer power, unique abilities, and the significant problems they caused for the main characters. From ancient, vengeful specters to newly manifested horrors, these ten Cursed Spirits represent the ultimate malevolent energy in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

1) Rika Orimoto

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Known as the “Queen of Curses,” Rika Orimoto is arguably the most powerful Cursed Spirit introduced in the series. Born from Yuta Okkotsu’s grief and refusal to let go of his childhood friend upon witnessing her traumatic death, her power was initially uncontrollable and destructive, capable of overwhelming even Special Grade sorcerers. Her abilities include physical strength, the manifestation of potent cursed energy, and the ability to store and use a vast array of cursed tools and techniques.

Although she was initially a vengeful spirit, Yuta broke her curse and revealed her true form as a sentient shikigami tied to Yuta, still possessing an incredible reservoir of cursed energy. She can manifest partially or fully, providing Yuta, who himself already has an untapped well of cursed energy, with power boosts, weapon storage, and direct combat support. Her loyalty to Yuta and her enduring power make her an invaluable asset and a force to be reckoned with.

2) Mahito

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Mahito is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit born from humanity’s hatred and fear of each other. His incredibly dangerous Cursed Technique, Idle Transfiguration, allows him to reshape souls, thus altering the bodies of his victims at will and in gruesome ways. This ability can instantly kill ordinary humans, turn them into grotesque transfigured beings, or even heal himself and other Cursed Spirits by manipulating their own souls.

His cunning intellect and sadistic personality make him a truly terrifying enemy. Mahito is constantly evolving, growing stronger and more adept with his technique as he battles, even learning to deploy a Domain Expansion, Self-Embodiment of Perfection, at a relatively early stage in his existence, making him one of the most significant threats in the series.

3) Jogo

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jogo is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit embodying the fear of natural disasters, specifically volcanoes. He possesses terrible power, allowing him to manipulate flames with devastating effect, which are capable of unleashing torrents of fire and creating volcanic eruptions. He is also incredibly fast and durable, able to withstand attacks from powerful sorcerers and continue fighting with relentless ferocity.

His Domain Expansion, Coffin of the Iron Mountain, traps opponents within a scorching volcanic landscape, burning them to ashes. Jogo is fiercely loyal to Kenjaku and aims to create a world ruled by Cursed Spirits, making him a central foe and a constant high-level threat throughout the series.

4) Hanami

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hanami is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit representing the fear of forests and environmental disasters. Their abilities revolve around manipulating plant life, allowing them to sprout trees from their body, absorb cursed energy, and create barriers. Hanami is incredibly durable, capable of shrugging off powerful attacks and regenerating from severe injuries, making them a difficult opponent to exorcise; so much so that Gojo was the only sorcerer capable of doing so.

Hanami prioritizes the protection of the planet and seeks to eliminate humanity, believing them to be the cause of the Earth’s suffering. Their stealthy nature, resilience, and unique plant-based cursed techniques make them a unique and formidable challenge in battle.

5) Dagon

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Dagon is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit born from humanity’s fear of the ocean. Initially appearing as a small, non-threatening octopus-like curse, he rapidly evolves into a terrifying humanoid entity with control over water. His abilities include summoning water, creating powerful water-based attacks, and manifesting numerous shikigami resembling marine life.

His Domain Expansion, Horizon of the Captivating Skandha, is a vast, inescapable ocean realm where Dagon can freely unleash his devastating water attacks. While initially more passive, his growth and the sheer scale of his domain made him a deadly force, pushing even experienced sorcerers to their limits.

6) Smallpox Deity

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The Smallpox Deity is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit that manifests the fear of the smallpox disease. Its Cursed Technique traps opponents within a black coffin and then drops a large stone on them, inevitably crushing them. The only way to escape its technique is to destroy the large stone within a very short timeframe, a feat that is incredibly difficult to achieve.

This curse primarily relies on its highly lethal Cursed Technique rather than direct combat. Its ability to guarantee a kill if its technique connects makes it a dangerous and evil threat, showcasing a different kind of power than brute force, relying on a sure-kill condition.

7) Choso

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Choso is a unique being, a Death Painting Womb, making him half-cursed spirit and half-human. He possesses a highly effective Cursed Technique called Blood Manipulation, which allows him to control his own blood and external blood with incredible precision and versatility. He can use it for piercing attacks like Supernova, create hardened bullet-like blood constructs, or manipulate its properties to deadly effect.

His humanity gives him a different perspective than pure Cursed Spirits, leading to complex loyalties and a deep bond with his brothers, the other Death Paintings. Choso’s intelligence, combat prowess, and unique biology make him a significant and evolving character in the series.

8) Naoya Zenin

Image Courtesy of Gege Akutami

Naoya Zenin, after his death and subsequent transformation, became a Special Grade Vengeful Cursed Spirit. As a human, he was an exceptionally fast sorcerer with the Projection Sorcery technique. As a Cursed Spirit, he retains and amplifies his incredible speed, moving at supersonic velocities, making him incredibly difficult to track and react to.

His cursed spirit form is grotesque but powerful, utilizing his speed to create devastating blows and tear through his opponents. His transformation into a cursed spirit highlights the power that can be born from regret and resentment, making him a terrifying and relentless enemy.

9) Rainbow Dragon

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The Rainbow Dragon is a powerful Cursed Spirit summoned and used by Suguru Geto, and later, Kenjaku. It is a large, serpent-like creature with incredible durability, capable of withstanding attacks from even Special Grade sorcerers without sustaining significant damage. Its primary strength lies in its toughness and resilience.

While not possessing a complex Cursed Technique of its own, its sheer physical might and ability to act as a shield make it an essential asset in combat. It represents a type of Cursed Spirit whose power comes from raw defensive capabilities rather than offensive techniques, making it a frustrating opponent to overcome.

10) Kuchisake Onna

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Kuchisake Onna is a Special Grade Cursed Spirit based on the urban legend of the Slit-Mouthed Woman. Her Cursed Technique forces targets into a binding vow, asking them, “Am I pretty?” If the target answers incorrectly or attempts to flee, she attacks them with incredibly sharp scissors, inflicting terrible wounds. Her power lies in the psychological terror and the unavoidable nature of her technique.

She is incredibly fast with exceptional physical strength in conjunction with her cursed tool, the scissors. Her ability to isolate targets and force them into a no-win scenario makes her a terrifying and deadly Cursed Spirit, preying on human fear and indecision.