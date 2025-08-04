Jujutsu Kaisen Star Joins Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Cast

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025, and is currently breaking all box office records. Although the first film has already been released domestically, the international premiere is still a few weeks away. Fans in the U.S. will have to wait till September 12th, 2025, before watching the film in the theaters. Tickets in North America will be available starting August 15th, 2025. The first part of the trilogy commences the intense battle against the Upper Moons inside the Infinity Castle.

The story will pick up from where it left off in the Hashira Training Arc finale. Although the Demon Slayers’ primary target is Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon progenitor, things go awry when Nakime, another high-ranking demon, throws the Corps members inside the endless labyrinth. That marks the series entering its final stage, where almost all the major characters engage in an epic showdown to stop the terror of demons. While the film was released over two weeks ago, the official website of Demon Slayer just shared the voice actors of new characters, and one of them is a famous Jujutsu Kaisen star.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga!

Jujutsu Kaisen Voice Actor Will Play the Role of Keizo in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Yuichi Nakamura, famous for his role as Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved character Satoru Gojo, will be the voice behind Keizo, a minor character from Akaza’s backstory in Demon Slayer. Gojo is one of the most popular anime characters in modern times and is voiced by a veteran in the industry. Nakamura is also famous for his roles as Hajime Umemiya in Wind Breaker, Kuroo Tetsu in Haikyuu, Shigure Sohma in Fruits Basket reboot, and many more. During his fight with Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka, fans will get to see Akaza’s heartbreaking past, which will answer plenty of questions about him.

The marks on Akaza’s body, the reason he strongly opposes killing women, and the pattern that appears whenever he’s using his Blood Demon Art are all connected to his life as a human. Furthermore, Lynn, best known for voicing Princess Hibana in Fire Force and Miyako Saito in Oshi no Ko, will perform the role of Koyuki, another crucial character from Akaza’s past. Akaza’s backstory is considered one of the most tragic in the entire series, and Keizo and Koyuki had a major impact on his life.

Lastly, the website also confirms that Yoshimasa Hosoya, the voice behind Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan and Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia, joins the cast as Kaigaku, a high-ranking demon with a past connection to Zenitsu Agatsuma. Yoshimasa has previously appeared as Kaigaku for a brief moment in the first season, during Zenitsu’s backstory. However, the series didn’t reveal the character’s face before this. Although Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle focuses on intense battle, we will see the past behind certain characters, and thus, get introduced to new characters as a result.

